Discover Al Noor Island: Sharjah’s Gem Where Art, Architecture, and Nature Meet

(MENAFN- Shurooq) In the heart of Sharjah’s Khalid Lagoon lies Al Noor Island, a captivating fusion of art, architecture, and nature that has become a must-visit destination since its opening in December 2015. Designed under the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, member of the Federal Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, this 45,470-square-meter island offers an enchanting escape that sparks creativity and celebrates the beauty of the natural world.

One of the island’s standout features is the Butterfly House, a stunning creation by Austrian artist André Heller. With its unique design and beautifully patterned roof, the Butterfly House isn’t just a visual marvel—it’s a symbol of innovative architecture that has earned international accolades like the WAN Metal in Architecture Award and recognition in the Iconic Awards 2016. The island was also chosen as the ‘Best of the Best’ for two consecutive years by TripAdvisor.

The island’s lush landscape is a green haven, home to over 70,000 trees and plants, including both indigenous and exotic varieties. From the Ghaf and Sidr trees to Spanish olives and ornamental cacti, the diverse flora not only beautifies the space but also educates visitors about different ecosystems.

A scenic 3,500-meter walkway weaves through the island, connecting its many attractions, including nine exclusive art sculptures by renowned artists. These installations, thoughtfully placed throughout the island, enhance its cultural and artistic ambiance.

The island also offers a range of workshops and interactive experiences tailored for children. These activities are designed to engage young minds with nature and art, offering hands-on learning opportunities that inspire creativity and environmental awareness. With its blend of educational programs and family-friendly attractions, Al Noor Island ensures that visitors of all ages can enjoy and learn in a vibrant, natural setting.

During the scorching summer months, Al Noor Island stands out as one of the top outdoor destinations in the UAE. Its shaded areas and breezy walkways offer perfect spots to cool off and unwind. The refreshing lagoon breezes and lush greenery create a tranquil oasis, making it an ideal weekend escape from the heat.





