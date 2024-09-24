Wego Enhances Travel Options Through New Partnership with Malaysia Airlines

(MENAFN- Wego) Dubai, 23 September 2024: Wego, the number one travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), has joined forces with Malaysia Airlines, the national carrier of Malaysia. This collaboration enables Wego users to seamlessly book Malaysia Airlines flights directly through Wego’s platform.

Wego users can now access and book a wide range of domestic and international flights offered by Malaysia Airlines on Wego’s comprehensive platform. With Malaysia Airlines serving over 50 destinations globally, this partnership significantly broadens the range of airline choices available to Wego users.

Dersenish Aresandiran, Chief Commercial Officer of Airlines at Malaysia Aviation Group, the parent company for Malaysia Airlines, expressed his enthusiasm: “We are excited to partner with Wego, as this collaboration helps us extend our warm Malaysian Hospitality to more travellers, especially from the MENA region. By offering competitive fares through Wego’s platform, we look forward to welcoming more passengers on board Malaysia Airlines, where they can experience the exceptional service and care that define our airline."

Through this partnership, Malaysia Airlines' competitive fares will be highlighted across Wego’s marketing channels, allowing users to find and book the best deals directly through Malaysia Airlines’ booking portal.

Ross Veitch, CEO and Co-Founder of Wego, commented: “Malaysia has always been a popular destination for travelers, and we are excited to collaborate with Malaysia Airlines to further promote Malaysian tourism. As the largest online travel marketplace, partnering with Malaysia Airlines, known for its excellent service and hospitality, aligns perfectly with our mission to provide our users with the best travel options. This collaboration will enhance Malaysia Airlines’ visibility and drive direct bookings, particularly within the MENA region.”

Wego is expanding its presence in Malaysia by opening a new, larger office in Kuala Lumpur. The new office underscores Wego’s commitment to delivering exceptional travel experiences and meeting the growing needs of travelers in the region.

This partnership reaffirms Wego’s commitment to offering its users an extensive selection of flight options across its platforms, ensuring a seamless and comprehensive booking experience.





MENAFN24092024004058002691ID1108708021