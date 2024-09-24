XTB announces Zlatan Ibrahimović as the global brand ambassador

(MENAFN- Your Mind ) 23rd September 2024



Zlatan Ibrahimović needs no introduction. He is widely considered one of the world's best strikers, known and respected for his unique technique and acrobatic volleys. Behind this captivating persona lies one of the greatest players of all time - a football icon who has scored over 570 goals and secured 14 championship titles across four countries. His social media profiles currently have over 120 million followers from around the world.

Success in sports and investing depends on confidence, discipline, and unwavering commitment, that’s why I’ve decided to team up with XTB - said Zlatan Ibrahimović.

Cooperation with Zlatan Ibrahimović is a natural extension of XTB’s marketing strategy, bridging the world of professional athletes with the realm of investing and finance.



Zlatan's charisma, discipline, and energy perfectly align with XTB's essence, and I am thrilled to have him join XTB as our new global brand ambassador - said Omar Arnaout, CEO of XTB. Zlatan has grown to be one of the best players in the world through hard work and devotion, and it is a similar journey that we have gone through over the last 20 years. We are truly excited about this partnership and we are sure that it will help us elevate our brand to a different level - added Arnaout.



The new brand ambassador will make his debut in the company’s biggest-ever marketing campaign, promoting the wide range of investment products offered on the XTB online platform and mobile app. The campaign introduces a new positioning "Where your money works," intended to differentiate XTB's offer from the competition, demonstrating the company’s focus on individuals seeking a place to make their money work effectively both actively and passively.



The omni-channel campaign featuring Zlatan Ibrahimović will be launched simultaneously in 14 markets, with a presence in video-on-demand/digital TV, outdoor and digital marketing channels as well as linear TV in Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, and Portugal.



This year XTB celebrates its 20th anniversary the company is celebrating the path to becoming today’s leading online broker, and taking this milestone as an opportunity to look back on two decades of the stock markets’ ups and downs where, despite all kinds of turbulence, the irrepressible potential of the capital market becomes clear.









