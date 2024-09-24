H&H Development expands ‘Eden House’ brand with its first residential community launch in Dubai Hills

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) 23 September 2024: H&H Development, a pioneer in Dubai’s real estate industry and bespoke turnkey developments, has expanded its prestigious ‘Eden House’ brand with the launch of its first project in Dubai Hills, which is a sought-after upscale suburb of the Emirate.



The premier residential community ‘Eden House Dubai Hills’ is strategically located in Dubai Hills, setting new benchmarks for elegance and opulence in residential communities. It provides the perfect haven for families and those looking to escape the bustling city. The launch underscores the H&H Development’s ‘Eden House’ brand’s commitment to excellence, as demonstrated by the success of its 'Eden House Al Satwa' project, which is fully occupied at present. The project launch follows the remarkable sales of 'Eden House The Canal’ which was launched last year.



Miltos Bossinis, CEO of H&H Development, stated: “We are pleased to announce the launch of Eden House Dubai Hills, which marks the ‘Eden House’ brand’s expansion. The brand is renowned for creating urban high-rises and master communities that harmonize modern amenities and spacious surroundings. The project prioritises the health and wellbeing of residents, by offering a range of modern indoor and outdoor facilities. Bolstered by this successful launch, we remain steadfast in our commitment to designing exceptional living spaces, with an aim to enhance Dubai residents’ quality of life.”



Eden House Dubai Hills encompasses an array of specialized residential offerings such as contemporary apartments that will be available for rent, a limited number of elegant townhouses, and 32 exquisite villas. The villas stand out as epitomes of elegance, featuring lush private gardens, shaded balconies, and private swimming pools, designed with the finest materials. The interior of the villas is intricately crafted with bespoke marble and wood, to create functional and aesthetically appealing spaces where family members can unwind.



The exemplary design of the villas was perfected by Hopkins Architects, a pioneer in the British architectural domain, with a legacy of over four decades. The organization’s commitment to excellence perfectly complements H&H Development’s enduring efforts to enhance efficiency and quality, offering exemplary value to clients, across all stages of a project’s life cycle.



The sophisticated residential complex promises residents urban convenience, by facilitating seamless access to the Dubai Hills Park, Dubai Hills Mall and top-of-the-line golf courses. Designed to exude a tranquil ambience, the community features serene spaces with lush greenery and panoramic landscapes. Residents will have access to a selection of world-class amenities, including temperature-controlled swimming pools for adults and children, a dedicated children’s playroom, spa facilities, and a state-of-the-art fitness center, every detail has been designed to elevate the living experience. Complementing these amenities, vibrant community spaces feature an array of food and beverage outlets as well as retail destinations, ensuring that everything you need is just steps away.



Eden House's signature and à la carte services extend to all community residents. Whether at home or away, residents can enjoy peace of mind knowing their residence is expertly protected, secured, and maintained. The dedicated Eden House team prioritizes a smooth, personalized experience, ensuring privacy and catering to individual preferences. From warm greetings and weekend planning to handyman services, the team anticipates needs, fostering a long-term relationship built on trust.



Residents can also avail a selection of à la carte services designed to seamlessly integrate into their lifestyle. These include personal shopping, holistic wellness treatments, chauffeur services, housekeeping, and more. While away, the team can ensure homes remain immaculate, fridges are stocked upon return, home care management, travel organization, and even pet care. With round-the-clock security, controlled access, and exclusive resident-only amenities, safety and privacy are paramount. At Eden House, residents experience a truly personalized living experience where every detail is tailored to their unique preferences.



The community’s bespoke and elegantly designed villas are ideal for residents seeking to own a serene adobe in the heart of Dubai. Featuring cutting-edge home technology, exquisitely designed kitchens, shaded balconies and verdant gardens, the villas stand tall as symbols of elegance, offering everything that a new homeowner might dream of.







