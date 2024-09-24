AI in fintech: How HyperPay leverages cutting-edge technology to transform payment gateways

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) 23 September 2024- In the rapidly evolving digital age, artificial intelligence (AI) has emerged as a game-changer, revolutionising industries across the spectrum by offering unprecedented opportunities for growth and propelling businesses to new heights of success. Like any other industry, AI has had a profound effect on the fintech sector, transforming the industry at its core. Within this realm, payment gateways have witnessed a profound transformation, thanks to the innovative applications of AI-powered tools. These tools are not only enhancing security and streamlining operations but also revolutionising the way financial institutions engage with their customers.

AI-driven technologies, such as chatbots and virtual assistants, are reshaping the customer experience by providing efficient and personalised support. These intelligent systems leverage natural language processing to understand and respond to customer inquiries, offering instant assistance during checkout or order fulfilment. Moreover, AI algorithms can analyse vast amounts of data to identify potential fraud risks, safeguarding both businesses and consumers. In essence, AI tools imitate human intelligence to address payment-related problems quickly and cost-effectively.

The MENA region has witnessed a surge in digital payments, driven by increasing internet penetration, mobile usage, and supportive government initiatives. About 85 per cent of fintech firms in the region are actively engaged in payments, transfers, and remittance services, contributing to the growth of the digital economy. The UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt have emerged as key players in the fintech landscape, with a thriving ecosystem of startups and a focus on innovation. For instance, the UAE has over 800 startups worth USD 15.5 billion.

With nearly a third of businesses expecting significant growth (over 20 per cent) in 2024, digital payment innovations have emerged as a crucial element for success in the dynamic, ever-evolving business landscape. More than 100 industry executives across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt emphasise the critical importance of digital payment for businesses in the region. A staggering 81 per cent of companies surveyed believe that speedier transactions directly contribute to increased revenue. Additionally, around 83 per cent of executives recognise the significance of easy payment completion in building customer loyalty.

HyperPay, a leading payment gateway provider in the MENA region, has been at the forefront of integrating AI into its operations. The company’s commitment to providing exceptional payment solutions is driven by a deep understanding of the evolving needs of businesses and customers. At the heart of the company lies its mission of providing companies with the best payment gateway, payment solutions, and payment services, to make all payment processes easier, faster, and more reliable.

The company has incorporated AI across many of its operations for a variety of reasons. AI-driven algorithms analyse transaction patterns in real-time to detect and prevent fraudulent activities. Its advanced fraud prevention solution leverages a combination of risk, settings, machine learning, fraud and payments data, as well as advanced analytics to identify suspicious transactions and protect businesses from financial losses. Businesses that use or accept debit and credit cards online are always at risk of fraud.

HyperPay’s advanced fraud protection solution empowers companies to detect risks accurately, maximise genuine profits, and minimise any potential loss. Machine learning models adapt to new fraud techniques, ensuring ongoing security. AI optimises payment routing, reducing transaction times and costs. Machine learning models predict transaction outcomes, minimising errors and failures, enabling real-time response to fraudulent acts and ensuring a seamless payment experience.

The company uses ‘Blacklists’ based on IP address, region, credit card information, and other factors to further identify suspicious customers. It refers to a transaction that will be rejected if the details of the customer match those on the blacklist. Predictive analytics is an additional AI-powered method. It compiles data and information from across industries (fraud intelligence) to assist the fraud team in identifying fraud more quickly and accurately using data analytics. Furthermore, companies can promptly and precisely detect new fraud patterns before they influence the company, thanks to real-time machine learning judgments.

HyperPay’s AI-powered chatbots and virtual assistants further provide instant support to businesses and consumers, enhancing customer satisfaction and loyalty. AI enables real-time data analysis, helping businesses gain valuable insights into customer behaviour and optimise their marketing strategies.

The company is committed to expanding its AI capabilities in fraud prevention, analytics, and customer service. The company envisions a future where AI-driven payment gateways become an integral part of the MENA region’s digital economy, empowering businesses and customers alike.

AI is revolutionising payment gateways, offering unprecedented opportunities for growth and innovation. HyperPay’s leadership in integrating AI into its operations positions the company as a key player in shaping the future of payments in the MENA region. By leveraging AI-powered tools, the company seeks to provide secure, efficient, and customer-centric payment solutions that drive business success.





MENAFN24092024003685011158ID1108708012