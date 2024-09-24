Ukraine's Foreign Minister Meets With Japanese, Brazilian Counterparts In New York

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Andrii Sybiha has held meetings with Foreign Ministers Yoko Kamikawa of Japan and Mauro Vieira of Brazil in New York.

The Ukrainian foreign policy chief announced this on X , Ukrinform reports.

Sybiha said that during his meeting with Kamikawa, he thanked the and people of Japan for their support that saves Ukrainian lives.

"We coordinated steps in advancing the Peace Formula, strengthening the role of Japan and Japanese companies in Ukraine's recovery, and increasing energy assistance," the minister wrote .

He also thanked Japan for its plans to open an office of the Japan External Trade Organization in Kyiv already this autumn.

"This important step will help to increase trade and investment between our countries. We look forward to further developing our strategic cooperation," Sybiha wrote.

During his meeting with Vieira, Sybiha informed his Brazilian counterpart about the progress in the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula on the path to a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace.

"I also informed my Brazilian counterpart about our intelligence data on the threat of Russia's preparations for strikes on Ukraine's nuclear energy system. This creates a risk of a nuclear incident. I called on Brazil to play an important role in avoiding this scenario," Sybiha said.

Photo credit: x/andrii_sybiha