Minister Warns: Climate Change Poses Serious Threat To Agriculture

Serious negative effects of climate change on Agriculture are
being observed in Azerbaijan.
This was stated by Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov at
the conference on "Sustainable Food Security Against the Backdrop
of Climate Change," held in Baku, Azernews
reports.
The minister noted that the consequences of climate change are
increasing globally: "Negative effects are particularly visible in
the agricultural sector. In recent years, agricultural producers
have faced seasons marked by severe drought and mild winters.
According to observations, the average air temperature has
increased by 0.8 to 1.8 degrees in recent years. Additionally, the
amount of precipitation has decreased by an average of 8-10%. This
causes serious damage to traditional wheat farming and reduces the
productivity of grain crops."
According to the minister, the main effects of climate change in
the country include a decrease in water resources, drought, and
rising temperatures: "The decrease in water resources leads to
lower productivity and exacerbates the challenges faced by farmers.
These risks are particularly prominent in the production of
strategic products such as cotton, grain, and tobacco."
International reports indicate that the production capacity of
water and land resources globally is reaching its limit. Climate
change, water scarcity, and salinization are causing large areas of
land to be removed from crop rotation. The Food and Agriculture
Organization (FAO) reports the concerning fact that more than 190
million hectares of land have experienced active degradation in the
last 20 years. Currently, food security, agricultural development,
and increased productivity are among the most urgent issues
worldwide. It is well-known that the development of the
agricultural sector directly depends on environmental factors such
as soil, water, and climate.
