Minister Warns: Climate Change Poses Serious Threat To Agriculture

Serious negative effects of climate change on are being observed in Azerbaijan.

This was stated by Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov at the on "Sustainable Food Security Against the Backdrop of Climate Change," held in Baku, Azernews reports.

The minister noted that the consequences of climate change are increasing globally: "Negative effects are particularly visible in the agricultural sector. In recent years, agricultural producers have faced seasons marked by severe drought and mild winters. According to observations, the average air temperature has increased by 0.8 to 1.8 degrees in recent years. Additionally, the amount of precipitation has decreased by an average of 8-10%. This causes serious damage to traditional wheat farming and reduces the productivity of grain crops."

According to the minister, the main effects of climate change in the country include a decrease in water resources, drought, and rising temperatures: "The decrease in water resources leads to lower productivity and exacerbates the challenges faced by farmers. These risks are particularly prominent in the production of strategic products such as cotton, grain, and tobacco."

International reports indicate that the production capacity of water and land resources globally is reaching its limit. Climate change, water scarcity, and salinization are causing large areas of land to be removed from crop rotation. The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) reports the concerning fact that more than 190 million hectares of land have experienced active degradation in the last 20 years. Currently, food security, agricultural development, and increased productivity are among the most urgent issues worldwide. It is well-known that the development of the agricultural sector directly depends on environmental factors such as soil, water, and climate.