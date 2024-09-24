Murders in US drop by 11.6 percent as crime still main election subject

(MENAFN) According to statistics released by the FBI on Monday, murders in the United States decreased by 11.6 percent in 2023, marking a significant decline in violent crime rates. The murder rate dropped from 6.2 per 100,000 people in 2022 to 5.7 per 100,000 people in 2023, representing the largest reduction since the FBI began collecting this data. Overall, violent crime also saw a decrease of 3 percent during the same period, indicating a potential shift in crime trends amid ongoing national discussions about safety and security.



The Uniform Crime Reporting Program reported an estimated 1,218,467 violent crime offenses in 2023, which translates to a rate of 363.8 violent crimes per 100,000 inhabitants, down from 377.1 in 2022. Jeff Asher, a former CIA data analyst and co-founder of AH Datalytics, noted that the rate of decline in murders is unprecedented, surpassing the previous record set in 1996 when the murder rate fell by 9.1 percent. This dramatic drop may influence perceptions of public safety as it becomes a critical issue for voters ahead of the presidential election.



In addition to the decline in homicides, other violent crimes also experienced decreases. Rape offenses fell by 9.4 percent, aggravated assaults decreased by 2.8 percent, and robbery rates were down by 0.3 percent. The report indicates that the patterns of robbery fluctuated during the pandemic, initially decreasing during shutdowns but rebounding afterward, unlike the trends observed in murder rates.



The report also highlighted an increase in participation among law enforcement agencies, with 85 percent of agencies actively enrolled in the FBI's Uniform Crime Reporting Program. This represents a coverage of approximately 315.8 million inhabitants, or 94.3 percent of the U.S. population. Notably, all 12 cities with populations exceeding 1 million reported their crime data, contributing to a more comprehensive understanding of crime trends across the nation.

MENAFN24092024000045015839ID1108707973