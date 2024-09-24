California bans use of smartphone in schools

(MENAFN) California has taken a significant step toward regulating smartphone use in by enacting a new law signed by Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday. This legislation requires school districts to create rules aimed at limiting student smartphone access in an effort to reduce distractions in the classroom and address concerns about the mental health impacts of social on children. With California joining states like Florida, Louisiana, and Indiana, this initiative reflects a growing trend to curb student phone usage during school hours.



Governor Newsom expressed that the new law is designed to help students focus on their academics and social development rather than being absorbed by their screens. However, the move has drawn criticism from some educators and stakeholders who argue that enforcing such restrictions should not fall on teachers. They also raise concerns about students' ability to access help during emergencies and advocate for leaving the decision regarding phone bans to individual districts or schools based on their specific needs.



Under the new law, school districts are required to implement their smartphone policies by July 1, 2026, with a mandate to review and update these policies every five years thereafter. This development follows a previous law passed in 2019 that authorized districts to restrict smartphone access, and it comes amid broader discussions about the impact of technology on students’ well-being. In light of the U.S. surgeon general's recent calls for more awareness of social media's effects on young people, Newsom has been proactive in urging schools to limit device use.



The legislation gained traction following the Los Angeles Unified School District's decision to ban student phone use during the school day, set to begin in January. This aligns with the governor's efforts to address the pervasive influence of smartphones in education, as he sent letters to districts advocating for proactive measures in controlling student device access. As California moves forward with this initiative, the focus will remain on balancing technological access with the imperative to foster a conducive learning environment for students.

MENAFN24092024000045015839ID1108707971