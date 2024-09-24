COSMIC CRISP® LAUNCHES CULINARY CHALLENGE IN PARTNERSHIP WITH BAKER & AUTHOR ERIN MCDOWELL

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)





Cosmic Crisp® Culinary Challenge Launches with Erin McDowell

YAKIMA, Wash.

, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosmic Crisp® brand apples proudly announces the launch of its third Culinary Challenge, partnering with renown baker and author Erin McDowell as the Master Judge. From October 1st through the 31st, food enthusiasts can submit their recipes featuring the apple as a star ingredient, on the Cosmic Crisp® website.

Apple aficionados have the chance to win in one of three categories: Snacking, Baking and Entertaining. Each grand prize, valued at over $900, includes a selection of premium kitchen essentials hand-picked by Erin McDowell, two signed copies of her cookbooks and an exclusive online meet-and-greet. Winners will also receive Cosmic Crisp® apples, and branded merchandise, with their recipes showcased across the brand's social media platforms and website. Additionally, five lucky fans can win prizes valued at $150 without submitting a recipe.

Erin McDowell, an influential voice in food media for over a decade, has been featured in The New York Times, The Washington Post, Food Network, Bon Appétit, Food52, and more. Her debut cookbook, The Fearless Baker , was named one of the New York Times' Best Baking Books of the Year. Her second book, The Book on Pie , became a New York Times Bestseller, while her latest, Savory Baking , explores the world of savory treats for all occasions.

She hosted the award-winning series Bake it Up a Notc , and has recently launched a new series called Happy Bakin where she shares deep-dives into baking methods and troubleshooting common mistakes. An upcoming Happy Baking episode will feature Cosmic Crisp® as she teaches viewers how to cook the perfect apple pie.

"As a longtime fan of baking with the Cosmic Crisp®, this is a natural partnership," said McDowell. "I can't wait to see how everyone incorporates their love for these apples into the challenge!"

Kathryn Grandy, Chief Marketing Officer for Proprietary Variety Management, who leads Cosmic Crisp® marketing efforts, remarked, "October is National Apple Month and the start of fall baking season, making it the perfect time for the Cosmic Crisp® Culinary Challenge. And it's a special treat to partner with Erin, who's passion and creativity is the epitome of what this promotion is all about."

Learn more about the Culinary Challenge and enter at



About Cosmic Crisp®

Developed over 20 years through classic breeding at Washington State University's tree fruit program, the Cosmic Crisp® apple is known for its perfectly balanced flavor, remarkable texture, juiciness, and striking color. These qualities make the apple ideal for a wide range of uses from snacking and baking to cocktails, juicing, decor and more. Available nationwide at grocery stores in all seasons, the Cosmic Crisp® is now a top 10 seller in the apple category and a recognized brand.



SOURCE Proprietary Variety Management

