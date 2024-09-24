Tiggo 9: A Revolutionary Work Of Tiggo Family Design Language

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Adopting the upgraded Tiggo family design, the Tiggo 9 is grand and majestic, steady yet sophisticated. The simple and sleek body lines, combined with a imposing front face design, showcase the power and safety. The front face design of Tiggo 9 cleverly integrates the principles of bionics, drawing on the the raised tiger eyebrow bow and sharp teeth shape to showcase the domineering, brave power of the front face while also giving the car a vivid, natural, and wild expression.

The family style shield grille design and the unique tiger-shaped front face give it a domineering and majestic posture. Tiger eye diamond 3d relief diamond grille adopts the form of three-dimensional relief to arrange each star diamond in an orderly manner. Each diamond shines with charming and shining brilliance, perfectly integrating nature, art, and luxury.

The brand emblem is positioned at the golden ratio center of the grille, exuding a confident and authoritative luxury presence. The biomimetic“Tiger Roar” contour broadens the front end, highlighting the vehicle's strength and power, creating a powerful and recognizable design.

The“Tiger Stripe Loop” fog light area is adorned with a repetitive, architecturally artistic sequence of tiger stripes, enhancing the visual depth and three-dimensionality while conveying a sense of dynamic spatial flow.

The body proportions of the Tiggo 9 follow the world's classic golden ratio design philosophy to achieve visual harmony and artistic beauty. The waistline design extends from the front fender all the way to the rear, gradually disappearing at the rear of the car, giving the car a smooth and composed silhouette.

Paired with a full and pure body shape, it showcases a majestic posture and also reflects the pursuit of luxury and quality. The high recognition through tail lights contains sparkling diamonds, which are arranged in an orderly manner like the finest diamond jewelry. They are like the sharp eyes of a tiger in the dark night, full of vitality and artistic beauty, and show luxurious texture in the details.

The Tiggo 9 is not only a luxury car; its luxurious interior and spacious space, combined with high-tech configuration, bring users leapfrog enjoyment and aim to create a comfortable and pleasant driving experience. The ultra-wide smart cockpit features an enveloping design and provides a sense of security and warmth with its horizontal design. At the same time, it also widens the horizontal visual space of the cabin, creating a spacious and comfortable sense of relaxation.

The spacious interior space elevates the space enjoyment to a new level, bringing users a leapfrog enjoyment. The diamond-shaped embossed knobs in the car are finely carved, beautiful and non-slip. The characteristic lines of the door panels are stretched and slender, as elegant and light as silk, giving a noble temperament.