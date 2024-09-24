(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As the cost-effective grows and the refurbished expands, the demand is expected to rise significantly.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research, , Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global second-hand electronic products industry (중고전자제품산업) was worth US$ 93.7 billion in 2023. By 2034, the industry is expected to reach US$ 434.4 billion with a CAGR of 15.0% from 2024 to 2034.

Purchasing secondhand electronics can be an affordable method to experiment with hardware and software modifications, learn about new technologies, and obtain practical experience without having to take on the financial risk of buying brand-new products. Technology can be experimented with and learned without spending a lot of money on new gadgets.

The WEEE Regulations in certain areas, including the European Union, impose obligations on distributors, manufacturers, and consumers of electrical and electronic equipment. Distributors that sell electrical and electronic equipment to end users are required to abide by these rules.

The advent of product-as-a-service and subscription-based services could alter how customers use electronic devices. Customers may choose to lease or subscribe to devices rather than purchase them outright, which increases the quantity of used equipment available in the secondary market.

Key Findings of the Market Report



Mobile devices accounted for the largest share of revenue in 2023.

In 2023, the Asia Pacific accounted for 37% of the global market share.

Market sales of second-hand electronic products are likely to be boosted by luxury/premium brands.

Demand for used electronic products in the market is driven primarily by individual end-users. The market for second-hand electronic products will experience high growth via offline distribution channels.

Global Second-hand Electronic Products Market: Growth Drivers



The rapid technological developments result in regular upgrades and new releases, which force consumers to sell out-of-date devices to purchase newer models. Compared to new electronics, used electronics are frequently much cheaper, making them a desirable alternative for customers on a tight budget.

Environmentalists prefer used devices as a way to reduce electrical waste and recycle. Circular economies, which promote recycling, reusing, and repairing goods instead of throwing them away after one use, are supported by many governments and organizations. This encourages the second-hand market to expand.

The growth of online markets and platforms facilitates the buying and selling of used electronics by individuals, hence broadening the global reach of the secondary market. The lifespan of most electronic gadgets outlives the owners' needs or use periods. The resale of products that are still functional is encouraged by their durability. Replaceability or upgradeability increases the likelihood of replacing a broken or outdated product.

Global Second-hand Electronic Products Market: Regional Landscape



Asia Pacific nations have a reputation for quickly adapting to new technologies. A booming secondary market is created as users upgrade to the latest models, feeding a steady supply of used electronics. Brand-new electronics can be prohibitively expensive for large sections of the population in several Asian countries. As a result, consumers who want to buy electronics can find them cheaper on the used market.

Increasing urbanization and population density in cities around the Asia Pacific create a significant number of potential buyers and sellers in close proximity, supporting both the expansion of online and offline second-hand markets.

The quick development of online marketplaces in the area offers a practical and reachable way to purchase and sell used electronics. Shopee, Lazada, and Carousell are popular online markets for this kind of purchase.

Purchasing, selling, or donating secondhand electronics is one way that people and organizations are embracing the circular economy to reduce the amount of electronic waste in the environment. A significant portion of the youth population in many Asia Pacific nations is tech-savvy and quick to accept new innovations. As part of its activities, this group often buys and sells used electronic equipment. The expansion of the market for used electronics is indirectly aided by the laws and programs that certain governments in the area have put in place to encourage the recycling and refurbishing of electronic trash.

Global Second-hand Electronic Products Market: Competitive Landscape

Most companies in the second-hand electronic products business are heavily investing in expansion, primarily in prominent areas around the world. Companies in the market rely heavily on product launches as their primary marketing strategy.

Key Players Profiled



Amazon

Best Buy

Mercari

Craiglist

Gazelle

Poshmark

Target

eBay

OLX

Kaiyo Other Key Players

Key Developments



In September 2023 , eBay launched eBay Lokal, an online shopping and selling platform in Germany. Online shoppers can purchase from commercial sellers via eBay Lokal and gain greater visibility for their products. In November 2023 , Amazon's Second Chance store will allow customers to purchase reconditioned goods in person. The business, which is situated in London's Brunswick Centre, offers discounts on a variety of returned goods in areas like games, books, and appliances for the home.

Global Second-hand Electronic Products Market: Segmentation

By Product Type



Mobile Devices

Tablets

Smart Phones

TVs

Computers & Laptops

Cameras & Lenses

Games & Entertainment

Printers & Monitors

Computer Accessories

Washing Machines

Refrigerators Others (Hard Disks, Kitchen Appliances, etc.)

By Brand Type



Luxury/Premium Non-luxury

By End User



Individual Commercial

By Distribution Channel



Online Offline

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South America

