6G Communications Industry Research 2025-2045: Roadmap And Opportunities For Optical Materials And Components

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "6G Communications: Optical, Optronics and Aerospace Materials and Devices Markets 2025-2045" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

6G Communications: Optical, Optronics and Aerospace Materials and Devices Markets 2025-2045 provides PhD level analysis and a great deal of further reading and insights from 2024. It is particularly focussed on your materials, device and systems opportunities emerging as all these optical needs arrive, optically providing transmission, detection, wider reach, power, and cooling.



The report offers an in-depth commercial analysis of the emerging 6G infrastructure. It addresses key technological innovations in the areas of optical communication, photovoltaics, and solid-state cooling, essential for self-powering and cooling 6G infrastructure, which will become increasingly remote, numerous, expensive, and power-hungry. The report highlights the evolving role of optical and infrared technologies in 6G, focusing on innovations in fiber optics, THz cables, and aerospace communication technologies.







The Executive Summary spans 33 pages, providing a comprehensive overview with roadmaps and forecasts. The Introduction outlines the challenges and incremental advancements of 6G, explaining how optics plays a critical role. The report moves into detailed chapters, with Chapter 3 focusing on 6G satellite, HAPS, and drone communication over 46 pages. It covers advancements in low-level solar drones and the use of HAPS as base stations and relays for 6G, offering new solutions for communication, particularly in remote or disaster-stricken areas.

Chapters 4 and 5 explore optical wireless communication (OWC) and visible light communication (VLC), respectively. These chapters examine how optical frequencies, especially in the near-infrared range, are becoming preferred for high-data-rate communication, both through space and the atmosphere. Visible light's potential in underwater communication is also analyzed.

Chapter 6 delves into optical reconfigurable intelligent surfaces (ORIS), enhancing propagation at infrared and visible frequencies, while Chapter 7 covers dielectrics, semiconductors, and optical materials required for 6G transmission, focusing on materials for fiber optics and Far IR THz waveguides.

The final chapter, Chapter 8, assesses photonic cooling and photovoltaic power solutions for 6G infrastructure and client devices, exploring advanced cooling options and cutting-edge photovoltaic technologies, including triple and quadruple junctions.

This comprehensive report serves as a vital resource for understanding the future of 6G infrastructure, highlighting research breakthroughs and offering strategic insights for industry players.





Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive summary and conclusions

1.1 Methodology of this analysis

1.2 Key conclusions: Why 6G can only succeed by massive adoption of optics

1.3 Near IR/ visible light materials and devices essential for 6G transmission, cooling and self-powering

1.4 How optical materials and devices are essential for 6G success

1.5 Ranking of number of recent research advances by compound and carbon allotrope for optical materials useful in 6G Communications

1.6 Key conclusions: 6G opportunities for aerospace materials and hardware

1.7 Aerospace vehicles for 6G - transmission options for 7 types

1.8 Key conclusions: Optical wireless communication OWC for 6G

1.9 SWOT appraisal of OWC as applied to 6G

1.10 SWOT appraisal of VLC for 6G

1.11 Key conclusions: 6G optical materials beyond signal handling

1.12 Research pipeline of solid-state cooling by topic and technology readiness level

1.13 Increased 6G mobile phone, tablet, active RIS and UM MIMO base station power demands matched to energy harvesting options

1.14 Roadmaps of 6G materials and hardware 2025-2045

1.15 Market forecasts for 6G materials and hardware to 2045 in 15 lines and graphs

2. Introduction

2.1 Overview and landscape infogram showing optics technology

2.2 6G Phase One will be incremental

2.3 6G Phase Two will be disruptive and extremely difficult

2.4 Some 6G material needs and toolkit showing importance of many optical functions

2.5 Choosing complementary 6G frequencies

2.6 Evolution of 6G reconfigurable intelligent surfaces RIS

2.7 Evolution of 6G base stations

2.8 Examples of manufacturers of 6G materials and equipment

3. 6G satellite and HAPS communication and 6G for low-level drones

3.1 Overview

3.2 6G-NTN examines integration of terrestrial and non-terrestrial components into 6G

3.3 Aerospace platforms for 6G compared

3.4 Aerial 6G base station research "tower in the sky"

3.5 Latest advances in HAPS for 6G and other communication and sensing

3.6 Research on UAV involved in 6G and other communication: 48 papers from 2024 examined

3.7 Progress towards 6G with satellites: relevant advances in 2024

3.8 Terrestrial 6G aiding drone services and low level solar and other drones potentially deploying 6G announced in 2024

4. 6G Optical Wireless Communication OWC

4.1 Definitions, justification, examples

4.2 OWC for 6G Communications

4.3 Lessons from 5G FSO

4.4 OWC research advances in 2024 including those oriented to 6G

4.5 OWC components and their materials

4.6 32 examples of suppliers of FSO hardware and systems with country analysis

5. Visible Light Communication VLC: aerospace, terrestrial, underwater

5.1 VLC basics and changing views on its relevance to 6G

5.2 Forms of VLC

5.3 VLC technological progress and prospects

5.4 Underwater 6G Communication: VLC situation and progress vs alternatives

5.5 General recommendations concerning 6G VLC

5.6 SWOT appraisal of VLC for 6G

6. Optical reconfigurable intelligent surfaces: 6G ORIS hardware and system design enhancing the propagation path at near infrared and visible frequencies

6.1 Overview

6.2 ORIS indoor, outdoor and underwater

6.3 Prioritisation of research and company development are inappropriate; analysis

6.4 Overview of near-infrared and visible light ORIS and allied device design

6.5 Materials and devices for RIS tuning at Far IR THz, Near IR and visible light frequencies

6.6 Near-infrared and visible light ORIS and allied device design with advances in 2024

6.7 Challenges addressed by ORIS

6.8 How attenuation in air by frequency and type 0.1THz to visible is complementary

6.9 Part of stratospheric communications and beyond

6.10 ORIS system technologies and architectures: progress through 2024

7. Dielectrics, optical materials and semiconductors for 6G 0.3THz to visible light 6G transmission

7.1 Overview

7.2 Derisking and example Diffractive Optical Elements DOE

7.3 Dielectrics

7.4 Semiconductor and competitive material choices for 6G optronics beyond earlier coverage

7.5 Terahertz waveguide cables and small units

7.6 Future near IR fiber optics for 6G

8. New photonic cooling and photovoltaic on-board power for 6G infrastructure and client devices

8.1 Next technologies for solid-state cooling 6G infrastructure and devices

8.2 Photovoltaics for self-powered 6G infrastructure and client devices

Companies Featured



ll-Vl Inc.

Acuity Brands

ADVA

Arkela laser

Airbus

Airlinx Communications

Apple

AST SpaceMobile

AT&T

AVIC

BAE Systems

Boeing

Bridgelux

Broadcom

CAAA

Cablestore

Canon

CASI

Cassidian

Chemours

China Telecommunications

CIRA

Cisco

Corning

Deloitte

DuPont

Echodyne

Elbana Photonics

Entel

ESG

Eurocom

EuroHAPS

Evolv Technology

Ericsson

Fractal Antenna Systems

fSONA

General Electric

Gentherm

Geodesy

Greenerwave

Honeywell

Huawei

HughesNet

Hydromea

Inmarsat

Institut Fresnel

iQLP

Intel

IridiumKymeta

Lesics

LG

Lightpointe

Lumentum

Lynk

Mediatek

Merck

Meta

Metacept

Metwave

Microlink Devices

Nano Meta Technologies

NASA Swift Engineering

Nasca group

Nokia

Northern HiTec

Novasol

NPL

NTT

NTTDoCoMo

Omnitek

OneNZ

Optus

Oxford PV

Panasonic

Philips

Pivotal Commware

Plaintree

Plasmonics

Prysmian

pureLiFi

Qualcomm

Radi-Cool

Redline Infrastructure

Sabic

Salt

Samsung

SA Photonics

SensorMetrix

Sekisui

SKTelecom

Sharp

Sheaumann Laser

Softbank

SolAero

Sony

SpaceMobile

SpaceX

SpectrolabStarlink

Taiyo Yuden

TAO

TEC

Thales-Alenia

Thermion

TII

Toshiba

Trimble

Tsubame

Tubitak Uekae

Viacom

Viasat

Vishay

Wireless excellence

YOFC ZTE



For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900