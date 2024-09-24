Israeli Occupation Forces Arrest 25 Palestinians In W. Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Sept 24 (KUNA) -- At least 25 Palestinians from the West were arrested by the Israeli occupations including jailed persons and siblings, since Monday.

A joint statement by the Commission Detainees and Palestinians Prisoners Society said that the were Nablus while the rest were scattered in Jenin, Ramallah, and Hebron.

These arrests includes too and threats against the detainees and their families as well as widespread vandalism and destructions of the homes, the statement added.

Since the Israeli launched it genocide and aggression against Palestinians on October 7, its forces have arrested more than 10,900 Palestinian from the West Bank including Jerusalem.

It remarked that 10,900 is from the West Bank only, excluding the Gaza Strip, which figures might be described as astronomical at least. (end)

nq













MENAFN24092024000071011013ID1108707927