Indian Playback Singer Shreya Ghoshal To Perform Live In Doha

Doha, Qatar: Indian playback legend Shreya Ghoshal is set to perform in Doha as part of her 'All Hearts Tour' concert on Thursday, October 17.

To be held at the Qatar National Centre, the gates open at 7:30pm for the show which starts at 9pm.

Ghoshal's captivating vocals first captivated audiences in the "Devdas." Her mesmerising performance not only catapulted her to stardom but also earned her the prestigious National Film Award and the RD Burman Award for Best New Talent. She is the first Indian artiste named as the Equal Global Ambassador for audio streaming portal Spotify.

Sharing her excitement about the upcoming concert, Ghoshal says, "Performing in Doha is always a magical experience. I've been eager to return and reconnect with my Qatari fans, and I'm deeply grateful for this opportunity."

Tickets for the show, priced between QR175 and QR1,500, are available on platinumlist, Tazacker and Qtickets.

The concert is brought by Qatar Calendar and Baladna, and is a collaborative effort of CoCreate, Midas Events, and Gloire.

The organisers echo Ghoshal's enthusiasm, promising a truly exceptional evening. "Get ready for a musical journey unlike any other," declares Shyam Chhabria, Managing Director at CoCreate.

Deepak Pawar, Managing Director at Midas Events emphasises the evolving live music scene in Doha, stating, "The live music scene in Doha has flourished in recent years. This concert presents a fantastic opportunity for Shreya's fans to experience a vibrant atmosphere and create lasting memories”.



Adding to the anticipation, Ahmad Ghaddar from Gloire says, "We are thrilled to host Shreya Ghoshal, a true musical powerhouse whose voice has captivated audiences worldwide.”













