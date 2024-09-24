Rashami Desai Flaunts Her ‘Desi’ Look As Navratri Gets Closer

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) Ahead of Navratri, which commences from October 3, Rashami Desai flaunted her“desi girl” vibe.

Rashami took to Instagram, where she shared three pictures of herself dressed in a bright yellow hued sharara paired with golden dupatta. She completed her look with a choker, flowers in her hair and light make-up as she posed in front of the camera.

“Desi vatavaran,” Rashami wrote as the caption.

Meanwhile, hailing from Assam, Rashami, a Gujarati by origin, commenced her acting career in 2002 with an Assamese-language titled 'Kanyadaan'.

The 38-year-old actress stepped into Bollywood debut in 2004 with the romantic mystery 'Yeh Lamhe Judaai Ke' alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Raveena Tandon.

The 38-year-old actress has also featured in Bhojpuri films like 'Kab Hoi Gawna Hamar', 'Sohagan Bana Da Sajana Hamaar', 'Nadiya Ke Teer', 'Gazab Bhail Rama', and 'Kangna Khanke Piya Ke Angna' among many others.

She made her television debut in 2006 with the mythological drama series 'Ravan', in which she essayed the role of Queen Mandodari. She got her first break in TV in 2008, when she played the dual role in 'Pari Hoon Main'.

Rashami was the winner of the reality show 'Zara Nachke Dikha 2', and later on she participated in 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5', 'Comedy Ka Maha Muqabala', 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6', 'Nach Baliye 7', 'Bigg Boss 13', and 'Bigg Boss 15'.

Born as Shivani, the actress, who rose to fame playing the role of Tapasya in the show“Uttaran”, married her co-star from the show Nandish Sandhu in February 2011. It was in 2014, when they chose to go their separate ways. In 2015, the duo filed for divorce after almost four years of marriage and it was finalised in 2016.

It was in 2018, when the actress reportedly met Arhaan Khan, who was seen alongside the actress in the 13th edition of“Bigg Boss” hosted by Salman Khan in 2019. He proposed to Rashami and she accepted on national TV.

Later, it was revealed by Salman that Arhaan was married before and had a child which he had kept secret from Desai. After coming out of the show, Rashami split with Arhaan.