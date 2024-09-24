California files lawsuit against ExxonMobil over lying about plastics recycling

(MENAFN) California has filed a lawsuit against ExxonMobil, accusing the oil company of misleading the public for decades by claiming that its plastic products would be recycled. Attorney General Rob Bonta stated that despite labeling plastics as "recyclable," less than 5 percent of plastic is actually recycled into new products in the U.S. This has led to a significant accumulation of plastic waste in landfills and oceans, contributing to a global pollution crisis.



Bonta criticized ExxonMobil for promoting a false sense of security around recycling, suggesting the company's messaging encourages consumers to continue purchasing plastic products without addressing the waste issue. "Buy as much as you want, no problem, it’ll be recycled," Bonta remarked, emphasizing that this narrative serves to boost the company's profits at the expense of environmental health.



In response, ExxonMobil pointed to California's recycling system as ineffective and suggested that state officials have long been aware of its shortcomings. A spokesperson for the company argued that instead of suing, California should collaborate with ExxonMobil to improve recycling efforts and reduce plastic waste.



The lawsuit is part of a broader movement among states and environmental groups to hold corporations accountable for their role in the plastic pollution crisis. Similar lawsuits were filed concurrently by environmental organizations in San Francisco County Superior Court, highlighting growing concerns over plastic waste management and corporate responsibility.

