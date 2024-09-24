Graeme Watt Appointed President Of The Board Of Directors Of The Infinigate Group.

(MENAFN- Pressat) Rotkreuz, Switzerland – 24 September 2024 . The Infinigate Group , the leading and trusted advisor in cybersecurity, cloud and infrastructure is announcing the appointment of Graeme Watt as President of the Board of Directors. Graeme was selected by Infinigate and its majority owners, Bridgepoint .

As President of the Board, Graeme will oversee the strategic development of Infinigate's growing business, lead the governance and assist the leadership team to accelerate the achievement of Infinigate's goals.

Graeme brings to the Board over 35 years' experience in the IT distribution sector, in leading executive roles for Tech Data and Avnet and latterly Softcat. One year ago, Graeme moved from CEO to non-executive Chairman of Softcat – the leading solutions provider in the UK. He is also on the Board of Trustees for Social Bite, a charity that supports the homeless.

“I am delighted to assume leadership for Infinigate's Board of Directors and help steer a very successful business through its next phase of expansion” Graeme commented.“There is a considerable opportunity for specialist, added-value cybersecurity platforms and Infinigate has the expertise, business know-how and market reach to succeed.”

Klaus Schlichtherle, CEO of the Infinigate Group commented:“We are delighted to welcome Graeme as President of the Board for the Infinigate Group. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to help us pave the way to our ambitious goals and shared success with our channel and vendor partners.”

About the Infinigate Group

The Infinigate Group, the leading technology platform and trusted advisor in Cybersecurity, Cloud & Network Infrastructure covers over 100 countries across EMEA, Australia and New Zealand. In the 2023-2024 financial year the Infinigate Group revenue reached 2.3B€. Our focus and deep technical expertise on cybersecurity, secure networks and secure cloud for SMB and enterprise set us apart. Our 1,250 employees provide locally tailored services complementing a robust central supply chain, sparking growth for our partners, MSSPs and vendors.

In 2022, Starlink, Vuzion (now Infinigate Cloud) and Nuvias became part of the Infinigate Group.

In 2024, Wavelink became an Infinigate Group company, adding coverage for the Australian and New Zealand (ANZ) market.

