First Annual Fizyr Automation & Robotics Conference Features Live Demos Of Deployed Computer Vision And Robotics Implementations

DELFT, NETHERLANDS – (September 24, 2024) – Fizyr, providing the smartest and fastest computer vision for systems, announces it will host its first annual Fizyr Automation & Robotics at its new headquarters in Delft, Netherlands on Thursday, October 24. The event will showcase production-grade demonstrations of deployed computer vision and robotics implementations, including:



Demonstrations of item picking, food handling, trailer unloading, parcel induction, industrial kitchen automation, and pallet classification and inspection Access to the Fizyr Camera Lab and our Engineering Center, where our team certifies integrations with third-party hardware and software components

“So often with advanced automation, people focus on the theoretical applications and the promises of new technology,” said Ken Fleming, CEO of Fizyr.“What we'll demonstrate at the Fizyr Automation & Robotics Conference are deployed and proven solutions solving real-world problems. Attendees can see them in action and speak to the expert partners who built them to understand how they've made a positive impact.”

The annual event offers attendees a unique opportunity to explore Fizyr's state-of-the-art facilities and experience live demonstrations of its cutting-edge technology; network with partners, including integrators, robot suppliers, camera companies and end users; and discuss the latest trends and business challenges with industry experts from Europe and North America. Participating partners will include Alpha Robotica, AWL, Basler, Cognibotics, Fanuc, IDS, Meiko, Photoneo, Pallet Sorting Systems, Yaskawa, Zivid, and more.

“Just one hour away from Parcel + Post Expo 2024 in Amsterdam, those seeking the most advanced automation solutions in highly dynamic environments should make the trip to Delft,” said Fleming.

About Fizyr

Fizyr provides advanced vision software for highly dynamic automation. Fizyr Panoptic is the smartest, fastest and most effective vision available, maximizing robotic capabilities. Compatible with all major robotics systems on the market, Fizyr Panoptic enables robots to see, perceive, account for variances, learn and perform more successfully than any other robotic vision. Fizyr partners with top integrators to ensure the highest levels of accuracy and performance.

