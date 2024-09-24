From Miami To Dubai, Niluu Brings Sustainable Luxury To Fashion

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Miami-based luxury resortwear brand,
niLuu,
is threading a more sustainable future into the fabric of high-end fashion. Its signature
Vegan Silk
pieces prove that eco-consciousness and luxury can coexist. Already making waves at its
UAE locations, Galeries Lafayette in Dubai Mall
and
Atlantis The Palm , niLuu is carving out a unique niche – one where sustainability meets style, and cruelty-free elegance is just as beautiful to wear as it is kind to the planet.
The fashion industry is notorious for its environmental footprint, with around
10% of global greenhouse gas emissions attributed to it, roughly equaling the combined emissions of
France, Germany and the UK. The dyeing and treatment of fabrics alone account for about
20% of the world's wastewater. niLuu is determined to change the story.
Luxury Without Compromise
At the heart of niLuu's sustainability mission lies
its signature Vegan Silk, crafted from
Cupro,
a luxurious, biodegradable yarn produced in
Japan. Approved by
PETA , this innovative fabric means no silkworms are harmed, and no animal proteins are used in its creation. When discarded, it naturally breaks down, losing
half of its weight in just two months, making it a much friendlier alternative to traditional silk.
niLuu also works with ECOVEROTM fibers, certified by the
EU Ecolabel, ensuring that they meet high environmental standards throughout their lifecycle. These fibers reduce water usage and carbon emissions by
50%
compared to conventional viscose.
'We want to create timeless pieces that make you feel beautiful while contributing to a better world,' explains
Nilufer Bracco , niLuu founder and designer. 'Our Vegan Silk is just one way we are pushing the boundaries of luxury fashion. We are making sustainability as effortless as slipping into a silky-soft robe.'
niLuu champions
fair labor practices, from
fair wages to workplace benefits and safe working conditions
for everyone involved in the production process. Each niLuu piece is crafted by
Serra Serra, a
woman-owned atelier
in Bursa, Turkey, which provides sustainable employment and fair wages to local women.
Their textile supplier,
Ipeker, is a Turkish company renowned for its
cruelty-free processes
and
low-impact dyeing methods, using less water and energy, and helping reduce the brand's carbon footprint. They also collaborate with
Asahi Kasei, the producer of Cupro, who boasts an impressive
99.8% reuse rate
for production waste.
Consumers Want Sustainability, niLuu Delivers
Today's consumers are asking more from the brands they buy. According to
PwC's 2024 Voice of the Consumer Survey,
80%
of people are willing to pay more for goods that are produced or sourced sustainably. niLuu is tapping into this growing demand by offering luxury that doesn't come at the planet's expense. The brand is a proud partner of
1% for the Planet, pledging to donate
1% of its annual revenue
to environmental causes and creating a true impact that reaches beyond the wardrobe.
To experience niLuu's stunning resortwear, visit their UAE locations or save on the carbon footprint and explore their eco-conscious collections online at
niluu .
