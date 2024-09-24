From Miami To Dubai, Niluu Brings Sustainable Luxury To Fashion

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Miami-based luxury resortwear brand,

niLuu,

is threading a more sustainable future into the fabric of high-end fashion. Its signature

Vegan Silk

pieces prove that eco-consciousness and luxury can coexist. Already making waves at its

UAE locations, Galeries Lafayette in Dubai Mall

and

Atlantis The Palm , niLuu is carving out a unique niche – one where sustainability meets style, and cruelty-free elegance is just as beautiful to wear as it is kind to the planet.

The is notorious for its environmental footprint, with around

10% of global greenhouse gas emissions attributed to it, roughly equaling the combined emissions of

France, Germany and the UK. The dyeing and treatment of fabrics alone account for about

20% of the world's wastewater. niLuu is determined to change the story.

Luxury Without Compromise

At the heart of niLuu's sustainability mission lies

its signature Vegan Silk, crafted from

Cupro,

a luxurious, biodegradable yarn produced in

Japan. Approved by

PETA , this innovative fabric means no silkworms are harmed, and no animal proteins are used in its creation. When discarded, it naturally breaks down, losing

half of its weight in just two months, making it a much friendlier alternative to traditional silk.

niLuu also works with ECOVEROTM fibers, certified by the

EU Ecolabel, ensuring that they meet high environmental standards throughout their lifecycle. These fibers reduce water usage and carbon emissions by

50%

compared to conventional viscose.

'We want to create timeless pieces that make you feel beautiful while contributing to a better world,' explains

Nilufer Bracco , niLuu founder and designer. 'Our Vegan Silk is just one way we are pushing the boundaries of luxury fashion. We are making sustainability as effortless as slipping into a silky-soft robe.'

niLuu champions

fair labor practices, from

fair wages to workplace benefits and safe working conditions

for everyone involved in the production process. Each niLuu piece is crafted by

Serra Serra, a

woman-owned atelier

in Bursa, Turkey, which provides sustainable employment and fair wages to local women.

Their textile supplier,

Ipeker, is a Turkish company renowned for its

cruelty-free processes

and

low-impact dyeing methods, using less water and energy, and helping reduce the brand's carbon footprint. They also collaborate with

Asahi Kasei, the producer of Cupro, who boasts an impressive

99.8% reuse rate

for production waste.

Consumers Want Sustainability, niLuu Delivers

Today's consumers are asking more from the brands they buy. According to

PwC's 2024 Voice of the Consumer Survey,

80%

of people are willing to pay more for goods that are produced or sourced sustainably. niLuu is tapping into this growing demand by offering luxury that doesn't come at the planet's expense. The brand is a proud partner of

1% for the Planet, pledging to donate

1% of its annual revenue

to environmental causes and creating a true impact that reaches beyond the wardrobe.

To experience niLuu's stunning resortwear, visit their UAE locations or save on the carbon footprint and explore their eco-conscious collections online at

niluu .

