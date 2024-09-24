(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) Experian Launches Global Ultimate Beneficial Ownership Compliance Solution for Enhanced KYC/KYB Verification The UBO solution will foster transparency and increase due diligence for businesses



SINGAPORE, Sept 24, 2024 -

Experian Singapore (Experian) recently introduced Global UBO (Ultimate Beneficial Ownership), a comprehensive report to the market, designed to revolutionise due diligence and compliance processes in onboarding, portfolio management, and customer lifecycle management.

This innovative resource provides detailed insights and evaluations of cross-border UBOs in over 200 markets, helping small and medium enterprises (SMEs), corporations and financial institutions navigate the complexities of regulatory compliance and risk management.

In an increasingly globalised and regulated marketplace, the importance of thoroughly understanding the complexities of business structures cannot be overstated. Experian's Global UBO reports offer a standardised, detailed analysis of UBOs in one comprehensive report. These reports equip organisations with the critical information needed to make well-informed decisions, ensuring they meet the highest standards of due diligence, compliance, Know Your Customer (KYC) and Know Your Business (KYB) needs.

It's no longer only financial institutions who have to comply with UBO regulations. Regulators are bringing their rules in line with global efforts to promote beneficial ownership transparency across other sectors – namely legal, real estate, corporate service providers and accountancy.

In Singapore, real estate developers with more than four units have to comply with the anti-money laundering and terrorism financing provisions. (ref

)

“Experian Global UBO helps businesses know exactly who they are doing business with, ensuring that their business partners comply with national and international laws on money laundering (AML), bribery and corruption, and regulations related to KYC/KYB. It automates and enhances the due diligence process by providing a reliable and comprehensive UBO report,” said Kabir Khanna, General Manager, Experian Credit Services Singapore.

Key benefits of the Global UBO report includes:



Enhanced Due Diligence: Comprehensive evaluations help identify potential risks and ensure thorough vetting of UBOs during the onboarding process.

Streamlined Portfolio Management: Leads to more effective and efficient risk management and decision-making, fostering a more secure and stable portfolio. Improved Customer Lifecycle Management: Insights ensure that organisations remain compliant with evolving regulations and maintain high standards of customer relationship management.

These reports are an essential tool for financial institutions, regulatory bodies, and businesses committed to maintaining compliance and managing risk in today's complex environment. By leveraging Experian's Global UBO reports, organisations can confidently navigate the challenges of regulatory compliance, mitigate risks, and enhance their overall operational integrity.

In conjunction with the launch of Global UBO reports in Southeast Asia, Experian is also introducing a global monitoring service for Credit Reports. These are refreshed investigative credit reports produced over a predetermined period to help monitor critical business relationships in a proactive manner.

For more information about Experian's Global UBO solution and the new Global Monitoring Service for Credit Reports, please visit

.

