Freedom Business Summit 2024: A Global Gathering For Entrepreneurs, Freedom Seekers, and Global Citizens



Estonia, Sept 24, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The Freedom Business Summit 2024 returns for another powerful edition, bringing together global citizens, entrepreneurs, and freedom seekers to explore strategies for global mobility, offshore structures, and the creation of location-independent lifestyles.







Organized in official partnership with e-Residency Estonia, Incorp Indonesia, and EC Holdings Singapore, this two-day virtual summit will offer cutting-edge insights from the world's leading experts on these emerging topics.

This year's summit aims to address key questions for those seeking personal and financial sovereignty. Over 4,000 attendees from 80 countries and 100 industries are expected to participate in live keynotes, expert-led panel discussions, and focused workshops.

Topics range from relocation strategies and second citizenship to investment migration, Bali real estate opportunities, and the benefits of Estonia e-Residency for global entrepreneurs.

Some of the featured speakers include:



Sergei Zunajev from e-Residency Estonia, offering insights on the future of digital entrepreneurship.

Max Chernov, revealing secrets to growing and building a successful YouTube channel.

Show Nemoto, a mindset coach, guiding attendees on how to reprogram their minds to achieve business success.

Pandu Bisramadani from Incorp Indonesia, presenting opportunities for investment and market entry strategies in Southeast Asia.

Philippe A. May, founder of EC Holdings, discussing the strategic value of offshore investments. Joseph Shine, Ambassador of Palau Digital Residency, highlighting the benefits and process of obtaining Palau Residency ID.

The event will focus on two main themes:

- Day 1: Global Mobility, Investments, and Building Virtual Companies

- Day 2: Offshore Strategies and Personal Sovereignty

Denis Dovgal, the founder of Freedom Business Summit, emphasizes the importance of self-reliance in an increasingly unpredictable world:

“Global mobility and personal sovereignty are no longer just dreams – they're necessities for anyone who wants to thrive in today's uncertain world. The strategies shared at Freedom Business Summit will empower you to navigate life on your terms.”

Attendees will have access to exclusive knowledge on securing residency in emerging LATAM destinations such as Paraguay, leveraging the Flags Theory to maximize sovereignty, and creating global mobility strategies without reliance on expensive legal firms.

Freedom Business Summit 2024 is the ultimate event for those committed to designing a life of freedom, on their own terms.

About Freedom Business Summit

The Freedom Business Summit is an annual event that connects global citizens, entrepreneurs, and freedom seekers from across the world.

The summit focuses on strategies for personal sovereignty, global mobility, offshore investments, and building location-independent businesses.

The event brings together leading voices to educate, inspire, and provide actionable insights for those aiming to reclaim their freedom.

For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

For all media inquiries, interviews, or sponsorship information, please contact:

