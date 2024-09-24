New President Meets Archbishop, Vows To Uncover Truth Behind Easter Attacks

(MENAFN- NewsIn Asia) Sept 24 (PMD) – President Anura Kumara Dissanayake paid a visit to the Archbishop of Colombo, His Eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith, today (23), where he received the Archbishop's blessings.

During his visit to the Archbishop's House, Colombo, the President inquired about His Eminence's well-being and engaged in a brief conversation.

His Eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith, Archbishop of Colombo, expressed his congratulations to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on his election as President, reflecting the will of the majority in Sri Lanka.

ADVERTISEMENT

He acknowledged that the people have entrusted the new President with the significant responsibility of bringing about the necessary changes in the country, a task that may prove to be challenging. The Cardinal assured the President of his full support and blessings in this endeavour and urged him to prioritize the needs of the poor in his efforts.

In response to a journalist's question, His Eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith mentioned that the President had assured him of his commitment to thoroughly investigate the Easter attacks and to take steps towards uncovering the truth.

Auxiliary Bishops of Colombo His Eminence Maxwell Silva, His Eminence J D Anthony, Rev Anton Ranjith, Spokesperson of the Archdiocese of Colombo Rev. Father Cyril GaminiFernando, Rev. Father Joseph Indika, Rev. Father Jude Samantha Fernando, MP Vijitha Herath,

Former MP Bimal Ratnayake and President's Counsel Rienzie Arsekularatne were also present at the moment.

Following this visit, President Dissanayake also visited the Dawatagaha Mosque in Colombo, where he participated in religious ceremonies and received blessings.