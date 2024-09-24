Devastating Floods In Japan Leave 7 Dead, Thousands Without Power

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Japanese authorities report that seven people have died due to devastating floods caused by continuous heavy rainfall, and more than 5,000 households have lost power.

Japanese media, citing officials, reported on Tuesday, September 24, that a state of emergency had been declared in the city of Ishikawa due to the destructive floods.

According to reports, the floods have left nearly 6,000 homes without electricity, and there are also reports of landslides in the affected areas.

Residents of the city are being evacuated due to the potential dangers posed by the ongoing floods.

This comes just two days after heavy rains caused flooding and landslides in the Ishikawa region, resulting in one death and seven people missing.

On Saturday, Japan's Meteorological Agency issued its highest-level warning for the Ishikawa region due to the torrential rains.

The recent extreme weather events in Japan are a stark reminder of the growing impact of climate change, leading to more frequent and intense natural disasters in the region.

Rising global temperatures are exacerbating the severity of storms and increasing the likelihood of catastrophic floods and landslides.

Efficient disaster management and climate resilience strategies are becoming essential to protect lives and communities from the escalating risks posed by climate change. Countries like Japan are now focusing on improving their preparedness and response to extreme weather events to mitigate their devastating effects.

