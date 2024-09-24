Ex-CEO of FTX Caroline Ellison faces sentencing for involving in fraud

(MENAFN) Caroline Ellison, a former high-ranking executive in Sam Bankman-Fried's now-defunct FTX cryptocurrency empire, is facing sentencing on Tuesday for her involvement in fraud. While she could potentially spend years in prison, prosecutors are advocating for leniency due to her “extraordinary cooperation” during the investigation into the company. Ellison, now 29, pleaded guilty nearly two years ago and provided nearly three days of testimony against Bankman-Fried during his trial last November.



In a court filing, prosecutors highlighted that Ellison’s testimony was pivotal, describing it as the “cornerstone of the trial” against Bankman-Fried, who was found guilty of fraud and subsequently sentenced to 25 years in prison. In an effort to secure a lighter sentence for Ellison, her attorneys cited both her critical testimony and the emotional toll stemming from her tumultuous romantic relationship with Bankman-Fried. They emphasized that while she acknowledges her responsibility, she does not seek to evade it. “Caroline blames no one but herself for what she did,” her lawyers stated. “She regrets her role deeply and will carry shame and remorse to her grave.”



FTX had once been one of the most prominent cryptocurrency exchanges globally, famous for its Super Bowl advertisements and extensive lobbying efforts in Washington, D.C., before its collapse in 2022. U.S. prosecutors accused Bankman-Fried and other executives of misappropriating customer accounts on the exchange to fund risky investments, making illegal political donations, bribing Chinese officials, and purchasing luxury properties in the Caribbean. Ellison served as the chief executive of Alameda Research, a cryptocurrency hedge fund controlled by Bankman-Fried, which facilitated transactions involving customer funds from FTX.



Her professional relationship with Bankman-Fried was complicated by her personal feelings for him, as outlined by her lawyers. They described Bankman-Fried’s behavior as erratic and manipulative, noting that he initially expressed strong emotions for Ellison but would often disappear without explanation, avoiding personal interactions and neglecting her non-work-related messages. As FTX began to falter, Ellison took the step of disclosing the scale of the fraud to her employees even before the company filed for bankruptcy. Ultimately, she cooperated extensively with U.S. investigators, further illustrating her involvement and the circumstances surrounding the fraud.

MENAFN24092024000045015839ID1108707768