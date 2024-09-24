Announcement Of Drawings (CK95) - Nykredit Realkredit A/S
Announcement of drawings (CK95)
Pursuant to s 24 Danish Capital Markets Act, Nykredit Realkredit A/S hereby publishes drawings data as at 24 September 2024.
Furthermore, the data will be distributed in the usual way through Nasdaq Copenhagen. Data on Nykredit and Totalkredit bonds is also available by ISIN code in Excel format on .
For further information about data format and contents, please refer to the Nasdaq website.
Questions may be addressed to Morten Bækmand Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, tel +45 44 55 15 21.
Yours sincerely
Nykredit Realkredit A/S
