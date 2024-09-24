UNESCO World Heritage Site Recreated In Fortnite For New Campaign By Diyirah

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

UNESCO World Heritage site At-Turaif in Diriyah has been created in global gaming phenomenon Creative by Livewire, Beyond Creative and VCCP Media

RIYADH, CA, SAUDI ARABIA, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today, challenger agency VCCP and Livewire , the global gaming marketing company, have partnered with Diriyah Company and Fortnite Creative experts Beyond Creative to launch The Wonders of Diriyah, a groundbreaking Fortnite Creative experience that brings the ancient city of At-Turaif to life for gamers worldwide.

At-Turaif, the birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and a UNESCO World Heritage Site, has been brought to life in Fortnite Creative, reimagined as an immersive, educational playground. The Wonders of Diriyah is a meticulously crafted, authentic, 1:1 recreation of At-Turaif within Fortnite Creative, launching on September 20th, just in time for Saudi Arabia's National Day celebrations on September 23rd. Before initiating the digital development, both teams embarked on an immersive on-site expedition, employing cutting-edge 3D scanning technology to capture the essence of this historic locale. This approach, combined with capabilities of Unreal Engine for Fortnite (UEFN), produced an unparalleled digital representation of the ancient city at true-to-life scale. The painstaking recreation process, enriched by extensive photographic documentation and historical references, captures even the most intricate aspects, down to the hand-shaped triangles in traditional Najdi mudbrick architecture. This level of technological precision pays homage to the original craftsmanship that shaped At-Turaif nearly 300 years ago.

The development of The Wonders of Diriyah was guided by a comprehensive research study conducted by Livewire, involving 600 gamers across Saudi Arabia. This study provided crucial insights that shaped all aspects of the experience, including that an impressive 83% of Saudi gamers engage in gameplay at least 2-3 times a week, with over half playing daily. Notably, 95% of these gamers expressed a keen interest in Diriyah-related experiences within Fortnite Creative maps, underscoring a strong connection to cultural elements.

Kiran Haslam, Chief Marketing Officer at Diriyah Company said: "We are really excited to be working with the brilliant teams at Livewire, VCCP, and Beyond Creative to bring Diriyah to life with Fortnite. The innovative re-creation of At-Turaif, the UNESCO World Heritage Site in the heart of Diriyah, offers players a unique way to experience our rich history. As Diriyah continues to grow, we recognize the power of immersive storytelling in connecting people across the world with meaningful exchange around culture, traditions and values that resonate across diverse backgrounds.”

Will Parrish, CSO at VCCP Media said:“Since Diriyah has been under construction, there's never been more hype around the ancient city of At-Turaif. So we went out there, scanned every square inch and artefact - and painstakingly rebuilt an exact replica of the UNESCO World Heritage site in Fortnite for people to explore, attend events at and experience.”

“At Livewire, we are committed to creating gaming experiences that resonate deeply with audiences worldwide,” said Gareth Leeding, Chief Strategy Officer at Livewire.“The Wonders of Diriyah represents a new frontier in experiential marketing, allowing us to showcase the rich history and culture of Saudi Arabia to millions of gamers globally. This project demonstrates the power of gaming as a medium for cultural exchange and education, highlighting the importance of data-driven design in creating engaging experiences.”

Kasper Weber, CEO at Beyond Creative said: "This game is our first true recreation of a real-life location using UEFN and is created with a level of quality that delivers the most authentic experience to players in Fortnite."

In addition to the visually stunning recreation of At-Turaif, players can experience iconic landmarks such as Salwa Palace, and the Imam Meshari bin Saud Palace. The experience includes engaging gameplay modes like a speed run challenge, where players collect authentic Saudi artifacts, and interactive NPCs scattered throughout the virtual city provide historical context, enriching the educational value. Players can also freely explore the intricate details of At-Turaif at their own pace, immersing themselves in its rich cultural heritage. This virtual environment mirrors the real world experience, delivering endless opportunities for discovery and interaction.

The experience will be supported by a comprehensive marketing campaign, the strategy of which was created by VCCP Media. The campaign features an epic 60-second cinematic trailer that showcases the immersive world created by Beyond Creative, collaborations with top-tier local gaming talent led by Livewire and widespread promotion through regional out-of-home (OOH) and cinema placements secured directly by Diriyah. Additionally, digital marketing efforts will target platforms popular with gamers, including Reddit, Discord, and various social media channels, while livestreams and in-game media promotions further amplify the reach, led by Livewire.

Designed with the passions of Saudi gamers at heart, this experience is not just a game-it's a journey into the rich heritage of a nation. Whether racing through a speed run challenge, discovering hidden artifacts, or soaking in the majestic architecture of Saudi Arabia's most iconic landmarks, The Wonders of Diriyah offers something for every gamer.

Log in to Fortnite and embark on the adventure today!

@beyond/5154-6049-1526

Download the hi-res still here and see the 60-second trailer here.

About Diriyah

Diriyah, Saudi Arabia's premier historical, cultural, and lifestyle destination, is a key component of Saudi Arabia's 2030 Vision. A short 15-minute drive from Riyadh's city center, this 14-square-kilometer development holds historical significance as the birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, dating back to 1727. Currently being developed by Diriyah Company, Diriyah is undergoing a transformation into an authentic Najdi-style mixed-use urban community. Diriyah's centerpiece is At-Turaif, the UNESCO World Heritage Site inscribed in 2010, showcasing the ancient adobe capital city of the First Saudi State, dating back to 1766.

Upon completion, Diriyah will host 100,000 residents, workers, students, and visitors, offering a diverse range of cultural, entertainment, retail, hospitality, educational, and residential spaces. The first of those spaces include Bujairi Terrace, Riyadh's new premium dining hub with over 20 global and local restaurants and cafes that enjoy uninterrupted views of At-Turaif. Bab Samhan, a Luxury Collection Hotel is the first hospitality offering in Diriyah, providing a tranquil experience with panoramic views of Wadi Hanifah. Diriyah's development provides a dynamic environment that celebrates Saudi Arabia's rich cultural history.

