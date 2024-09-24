'Fraud Must Come To An End': Supreme Court's Strong Words To Punjab Govt Over 'NRI Quota' Expansion, Upholds HC Decision

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, rejected the AAP-led Punjab plea challenging the High Court's order to trash the expansion of the 'NRI quota'. The state government's policy aimed at extending the quota benefits to distant relatives to gain admission to medical and colleges in Punjab.



The apex court came down heavily to the Punjab government's plea and said,“This fraud must end now.”

The bench, led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, called the scheme a“money-spinning machine” and dismissed all the petitions related to it.

“This NRI business is nothing but a fraud. We will put an end to all this.... now the so called precedents must give way to primacy of law,” PTI quoted the bench as saying.



The SC bench termed the HC verdict in the matter as“absolutely right” and highlighted the impact of such extensions to meritorious students.“Look at the deleterious consequences... the candidates who have three times higher marks will lose admission (in NEET-UG courses),” said the SC bench.

The admission of distant relatives of a 'mama, tai, taya' who are settled abroad ahead of meritorious candidates is completely unacceptable and cannot be allowed, said the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

NRI quota expansion to relatives for admission in Punjab medical colleges

The Punjab government extended the benefit of NRI quota to distant relatives of NRIs, so that they can take admissions in MBBS and BDS courses run by the colleges in Punjab.



The Punjab and Haryana High Court trashed the state government's move to extend college admission benefits to distant relatives like“uncles, aunts, grandparents, and cousins” on September 10. Under the current scheme, 15% of total seats have been reserved for NRI candidates in private and government medical institutes. According to a Hindustan Times report, all medical and dental colleges in Punjab reserve approximately 185 NRI quota seats in MBBS and 196 seats in BDS. However, most of them remain vacant due to the absence of eligible candidates.