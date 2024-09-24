Odisha Govt Directs Colleges And Universities In State To Create Panels For Addressing Sexual Abuse Complaints

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Odisha directed all government and private universities and colleges in the state to establish internal panels to address complaints of sexual harassment. The move would help higher educational institutes ensure better safety for female students and employees on campus.



The direction has come in the backdrop of an alleged sexual harassment of a woman at government-run Utkal University, a premier institute in Odisha.



In a letter to all the heads of public and private universities and colleges of the state, the state Higher Education Department on Monday, directed them to form internal complaint committees.

The institutes were asked to form the panels as per the provision of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace(Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

“To meet the statutory obligations under this Act, each institution is required to constitute an internal complaint committee as per section 4 of the Act. This committee is crucial for addressing grievances related to sexual harassment and fostering a positive and respectful workplace,” the letter said, according to PTI.

The department has also asked higher education authorities to submit compliance reports by September 30, 2024.

Odisha colleges and varsities asked to provide safe space to women

The letter also urged the higher education institutes to provide and ensure a safe and secure environment for their employees and students.

The PoSH Act mandates each workplace to set up an internal complaint committee to efficiently tackle internal complaints related to sexual harassment issues.

An internal complaint committee should consist of a "presiding officer who is a senior-level woman employee of the organisation concerned, at least two employees and one member from an NGO or association committed to the cause of women", an official told PTI. The committee should also have at least one-half of the total members so nominated shall be women, as per the Act.