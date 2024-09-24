Eurozone Business Activity Slumps As Olympic Boost Fades

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Eurozone's economic landscape shifted dramatically in September. Business activity contracted for the first time in seven months, marking a significant downturn. This decline followed France's post-Olympic slowdown, as revealed by a key survey on Monday.



S&P Global's Purchasing Managers' (PMI), a crucial economic indicator , fell to 48.9 in September from 51 in August. Any reading below 50 signals contraction, highlighting the severity of the situation.



Cyrus de la Rubia, chief economist at Hamburg Commercial , painted a grim picture. "The Eurozone is heading towards stagnation," he warned. The Olympic effect had temporarily boosted France, a heavyweight in the Eurozone economy.







The composite PMI's sharp drop in September was the most significant in 15 months. De la Rubia cautioned that the rapid decline in new orders and backlogs foreshadowed further economic weakening.



Global demand plummeted at its fastest pace in eight months. The new business index fell to 47.2 from 49.1 points, underscoring the widespread economic challenges.



In contrast, the United States maintained stable business activity in September. However, average prices for goods and services rose at the quickest rate in six months. This increase could signal a potential inflation uptick in the coming months.



S&P Global reported that the U.S. composite PMI stood at 54.4 points, slightly down from August's final reading of 54.6. A reading above 50 indicates expansion in the private sector, showcasing the U.S. economy's resilience.



The Eurozone's economic struggles and the U.S.'s stability present a complex global economic picture. As the Eurozone grapples with post-Olympic challenges, the world watches closely for signs of recovery or further decline.

