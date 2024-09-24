'I've No Regrets Of Not Playing Test Cricket', Says Dhawal Kulkarni

(MENAFN- IANS) Jodhpur, Sep 24 (IANS) Former India pacer Dhawal Kulkarni said he has no regrets of not playing Test for the country and is satisfied with his five Ranji Trophy titles for Mumbai in domestic cricket.

Kulkarni, who made his India debut against England in Birmingham in 2014, went on to play 12 ODI matches and two T20Is, taking a combined 22 scalps for the country. The 35-year-old pacer never got a chance to represent the country in Test cricket despite his impressive domestic career.

In 96 First-Class matches, he scalped 285 wickets for Mumbai at an average of 27.11 including 15 five-wicket hauls. The veteran bowler explained that during his time, the Indian team had a good pace bowling lineup consisting of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma among others which curtailed his chances in the side.

"During my time, the Indian team had fast bowlers who were performing well, and because of that, I couldn't play Test. I have no regrets for it. I did my best whenever I played for India and I am satisfied with it. I have won five Ranji titles with Mumbai which is a huge achievement and I'm very happy with it," Kulkarni told IANS.

When asked about the difference in leadership skills between legendary MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma, the pacer said, "I didn't get to play a lot under Mahi (MS Dhoni) but played a lot under Rohit's captaincy. It is necessary to have a captain like him. He listens to every single member of the team from first to last) and that makes him a likeable skipper. He is very welcoming and binds the whole team together. This is his biggest quality. He gives confidence to players, as they are getting 7-8 minimum chances to prove themselves."

"Dhoni always thinks one step ahead. His field placements are very unique in IPL. He keeps on accessing everything on the field. He has a lot of experience so Rohit and Dhoni are different captains," he added.

When asked about his future endeavours after retirement, Kulkarni said, "I am doing my homework (as a coach). I have to tick all the boxes to coach in the IPL or Indian team."

Kulkarni is part of the India Capitals squad in the ongoing Legends Cricket League.