Biden’s administration works to reduce regional tensions as Israel strikes Lebanon

(MENAFN) US President Joe Biden announced on Monday that his administration is actively working to reduce regional tensions amidst escalating Israeli in Lebanon and retaliatory rocket from Hezbollah, which have heightened fears of an all-out conflict. During a meeting at the White House with Emirati President Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Biden emphasized that his team has been in constant communication with their counterparts in the region to facilitate a de-escalation that ensures the safety of civilians returning to their homes.



According to Lebanese health authorities, the ongoing Israeli attacks have resulted in at least 274 fatalities, including 21 children, with over 1,024 individuals injured since Monday morning. The violence has forced thousands of civilians to evacuate their residences. Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, condemned the Israeli actions as a deliberate campaign to devastate Lebanese communities and destroy the country’s natural environment.



Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari indicated that the military might target numerous Lebanese villages up to 80 kilometers (50 miles) from the border. In response, Hezbollah reported that its forces launched multiple rockets at various Israeli military installations, including the Rafael Electronics Company near Haifa and the reserve headquarters of the Northern Corps.



Tensions have escalated further following a deadly airstrike on Friday that killed at least 45 people, including women and children, in a Beirut suburb. Hezbollah confirmed that at least 16 of its members, including high-ranking leaders, were among those killed in the strike. The ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel have intensified since the beginning of Israel's military campaign in Gaza, which has resulted in over 41,400 deaths, primarily among women and children, following a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7.

