UK nurses reject government’s proposal for 5.5 percent pay increase

(MENAFN) Nurses in the UK have decisively rejected the government's proposal for a 5.5 percent pay increase, as revealed by the Royal College of Nursing (RCN). The RCN announced that approximately two-thirds of its members voted against the pay rise, which had garnered a record high turnout in polling. The proposed increase, confirmed by Chancellor Rachel Reeves on July 29, was set to take effect next month.



Following the vote, Nicola Ranger, the general secretary of the RCN, expressed the mounting frustration among nursing staff, highlighting a significant shift in their determination to advocate for better treatment. In a letter to Health Secretary Wes Streeting, Ranger outlined the dissatisfaction among nurses, attributing it to over a decade of what she termed "neglect" in the healthcare system.



While many nurses acknowledge the government’s recent commitment to NHS reforms, Ranger emphasized the necessity for workers to "feel valued" to effectively improve standards and facilitate meaningful changes within the health system. She noted that the results of the vote reflect a broader sentiment within the profession that the proposed pay increase does not adequately address long-standing concerns regarding compensation.



The RCN further pointed out that the wages of experienced nurses have effectively decreased by 25 percent in real terms under the Conservative governments between 2010 and 2024. This statistic underscores the urgency for a more substantial response from the government to meet the expectations of nursing professionals who are calling for fair recognition of their contributions to the healthcare sector.

