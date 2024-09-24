UN Secretary-General holds talks with Iran’s leader around situation in Gaza, Lebanon

(MENAFN) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres held discussions with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian regarding the ongoing Gaza war and the situation in Lebanon, according to Guterres' office. The meeting took place on Monday at the United Nations, coinciding with the 79th session of the UN General Assembly.



During their conversation, Guterres and Pezeshkian addressed various issues of mutual concern, particularly focusing on the Middle East, including the conflict in Gaza, as well as the circumstances in Lebanon and Yemen. Guterres emphasized the urgent need for de-escalation in the region and acknowledged Iran's significant role in achieving this goal, as stated in a press release from his office.



This meeting comes at a time of heightened tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, a Lebanese militant group. Israel has conducted extensive airstrikes in southern and eastern Lebanon, resulting in substantial casualties, with Lebanese health officials reporting at least 492 deaths, including 35 children, and over 1,600 injuries since the attacks began on Monday. These airstrikes have also led to mass displacement, forcing thousands of civilians to evacuate their homes.



Hezbollah and Israel have been embroiled in cross-border conflicts since the onset of Israel's military campaign in Gaza, which has claimed more than 41,400 lives, predominantly women and children, following a Hamas-led attack on October 7 last year. In light of these developments, Israeli forces have intensified their operations against Lebanon, disregarding warnings from the international community that such actions could exacerbate the conflict and spread it to neighboring regions.

