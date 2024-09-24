(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "A Global Overview of the Flavours and Fragrances Market, 14th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This new report brings together the most up-to-date information available on the Global Flavours and Fragrances Industry, building on previous editions and with intelligence on market values and competitor market shares.

Aspects of the market covered in this study:



Consumption of flavours and fragrances by end-use application in each global region and country by value (US$), 2023-2028

Principal trends and factors affecting the market

Profiles of key suppliers

Overview of suppliers and global market shares

Top-level analysis of market volumes and prices Analysis of natural vs. synthetic

The report covers the following end-use sectors:

Flavours:



Beverages, Confectionery, Bakery, Snacks,

Savoury/Convenience, Meat, Dairy, Oral/Pharmaceutical, Other (including animal feeds, tobacco etc.)

Fragrances:



Fine Fragrances, Cosmetics & Toiletries, Soap &

Detergents, Household Cleaners & Air Fresheners, Other (including candles, aromatherapy, insecticides etc.)

The geographical scope is as follows:

VOL 1: EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA



Western Europe: Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, UK

Central & Eastern Europe: Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Turkey, Ukraine Africa/Middle East (new in bold): Algeria, Angola, Cameroon, Congo DR, Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Ivory Coast, Jordan, Kenya, Kuwait, Lebanon, Morocco, Mozambique, Nigeria, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, South Africa, Syria, Tanzania, Tunisia, UAE, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe

VOL 2: THE AMERICAS



Central & North America: USA, Canada, Mexico South America: Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela

VOL 3: ASIA PACIFIC

Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam

Detailed Product Categories

A further breakdown is provided for each end-use category, by country, in 2023, for both flavours and fragrances.

FLAVOURS



Bakery - Baked Goods, Cereals, Others

Beverages - Alcoholic, Carbonated, Specialty Soft, Hot, Juices & Nectars, Powdered

Confectionery - Chewing Gum, Chocolate, Sugar Confectionery

Dairy - Cheese/Cream Cheese, Ice Cream, Milk/Dairy Drinks, Others, Yoghurt, Dairy Alternatives

Meat/Fish - Canned/Preserved, Chilled Processed, Frozen, Meat Alternatives

Oral/Pharma - Oral Care, Pharma

Others - Animal Feed, Infant, Pet Food, Tobacco

Savoury - Fats/Oils, Noodles, Ready Meals, Sauces/Dressings/Condiments, Soups Snacks - Crisps, Other Snacks

FRAGRANCES



Cosmetics & Toiletries - Body Care, Cosmetics, Hair Care, Hygiene, Shaving Products

Fine Fragrances - Men's, Women's, Unisex

Household - Air Fresheners, Bathroom, Dishwashing, Floor, Kitchen, Window Cleaning

Other - Aromatherapy, Insecticides, Others, Scented Candles Soap & Detergents - Fabric Detergents, Fabric Softeners, Washing Powders, Washing Soaps

Flavour Tonalities

The report also provides a breakdown of the flavours market by tonality, covering the following tonalities for each end-use sector, in each country, in 2023 (where applicable):



Citrus

Vanilla

Brown (Chocolate, Nut, Caramel, etc.)

Coffee/Tea

Flowers/Herbs/Spices

Other Fruit (Red, Tropical)

Vegetable

Meat/Seafood

Mint

Dairy Other

Companies Profiled:



DSM-Firmenich

Givaudan

Huabao

IFF

Kerry

Mane SA

Robertet

Sensient

Symrise

Takasago

T. Hasegawa Wild Flavors

