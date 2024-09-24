Flavours And Fragrances Global Market Report 2024: Consumption Of Flavours And Fragrances By End-Use Application In Each Region, With Top-Level Analysis Of Market Volumes And Prices
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "A Global Overview of the Flavours and Fragrances Market, 14th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This new market report brings together the most up-to-date information available on the Global Flavours and Fragrances Industry, building on previous editions and with intelligence on market values and competitor market shares.
Aspects of the market covered in this study:
Consumption of flavours and fragrances by end-use application in each global region and country by value (US$), 2023-2028 Principal trends and factors affecting the market Profiles of key suppliers Overview of suppliers and global market shares Top-level analysis of market volumes and prices Analysis of natural vs. synthetic
The report covers the following end-use sectors:
Flavours:
Beverages, Confectionery, Bakery, Snacks, Savoury/Convenience, Meat, Dairy, Oral/Pharmaceutical, Other (including animal feeds, tobacco etc.)
Fragrances:
Fine Fragrances, Cosmetics & Toiletries, Soap & Detergents, Household Cleaners & Air Fresheners, Other (including candles, aromatherapy, insecticides etc.)
The geographical scope is as follows:
VOL 1: EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
Western Europe: Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, UK Central & Eastern Europe: Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Turkey, Ukraine Africa/Middle East (new in bold): Algeria, Angola, Cameroon, Congo DR, Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Ivory Coast, Jordan, Kenya, Kuwait, Lebanon, Morocco, Mozambique, Nigeria, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, South Africa, Syria, Tanzania, Tunisia, UAE, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe
VOL 2: THE AMERICAS
Central & North America: USA, Canada, Mexico South America: Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela
VOL 3: ASIA PACIFIC
Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam
Detailed Product Categories
A further breakdown is provided for each end-use category, by country, in 2023, for both flavours and fragrances.
FLAVOURS
Bakery - Baked Goods, Cereals, Others Beverages - Alcoholic, Carbonated, Specialty Soft, Hot, Juices & Nectars, Powdered Confectionery - Chewing Gum, Chocolate, Sugar Confectionery Dairy - Cheese/Cream Cheese, Ice Cream, Milk/Dairy Drinks, Others, Yoghurt, Dairy Alternatives Meat/Fish - Canned/Preserved, Chilled Processed, Frozen, Meat Alternatives Oral/Pharma - Oral Care, Pharma Others - Animal Feed, Infant, Pet Food, Tobacco Savoury - Fats/Oils, Noodles, Ready Meals, Sauces/Dressings/Condiments, Soups Snacks - Crisps, Other Snacks
FRAGRANCES
Cosmetics & Toiletries - Body Care, Cosmetics, Hair Care, Hygiene, Shaving Products Fine Fragrances - Men's, Women's, Unisex Household - Air Fresheners, Bathroom, Dishwashing, Floor, Kitchen, Window Cleaning Other - Aromatherapy, Insecticides, Others, Scented Candles Soap & Detergents - Fabric Detergents, Fabric Softeners, Washing Powders, Washing Soaps
Flavour Tonalities
The report also provides a breakdown of the flavours market by tonality, covering the following tonalities for each end-use sector, in each country, in 2023 (where applicable):
Citrus Vanilla Brown (Chocolate, Nut, Caramel, etc.) Coffee/Tea Flowers/Herbs/Spices Other Fruit (Red, Tropical) Vegetable Meat/Seafood Mint Dairy Other
Companies Profiled:
DSM-Firmenich Givaudan Huabao IFF Kerry Mane SA Robertet Sensient Symrise Takasago T. Hasegawa Wild Flavors
