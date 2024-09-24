California C House By Double Teams Design Consultant Co.,Ltd. Wins Bronze In A' Interior Design Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

California C House

Double Teams Design Consultant Co.,Ltd.'s California C House Recognized for Excellence in Interior Design with Esteemed A' Design Award

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Double Teams Design Consultant Co.,Ltd. as a Bronze winner for their exceptional work, California C House, in the Interior Space and Design category. This prestigious accolade highlights the significance of the A' Design Award within the interior design industry, celebrating innovative and well-executed designs that push boundaries and set new standards.The recognition of California C House by the A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is not only a testament to the skill and creativity of Double Teams Design Consultant Co.,Ltd. but also holds relevance for the broader interior design community. This award showcases the project's alignment with current industry trends, its practical benefits for users, and its potential to inspire and influence future designs, ultimately contributing to the advancement of interior design standards and practices.California C House stands out for its unique blend of minimalist style and traditional Chinese courtyard layout, adapted to the desert environment of Joshua Tree, California. The resort-style inn, constructed using pure wood, features a thoughtful sunlight analysis that allows residents to enjoy the outdoor courtyard while being protected from excessive sun exposure. The interior seamlessly integrates minimalism and elegance, utilizing natural materials and soothing color hues to create a captivating space.The Bronze A' Design Award for California C House serves as a motivating force for Double Teams Design Consultant Co.,Ltd. to continue their pursuit of excellence and innovation in future projects. This recognition not only validates the firm's design philosophy of "constructing space with emotion" but also inspires them to further explore the potential of creating ideal environments that fulfill aspirations for a better life within the confines of limited space.California C House was designed by Doubleteams in collaboration with Somewhere. The project showcases the successful integration of customized furnishings designed by the Chinese team and shipped to the U.S. for installation, demonstrating the firm's ability to overcome challenges and ensure a perfect fit through simulations and adjustments.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning California C House at:About Double Teams Design Consultant Co.,Ltd.Incorporated in 2014, Shenzhen Double Teams Design Consultant Co., Ltd. ("DOUBLETEAMs") is an innovative and multidisciplinary international design firm that has been conferred numerous awards both domestically and internationally. With a cutting-edge international vision and extensive expertise in large-scale integrated projects, DOUBLETEAMs specializes in integrating architecture, interior design, mechanical and electrical systems, lighting, and soft furnishings. The design philosophy of DOUBLETEAMs lies in "constructing space with emotion", aiming to create ideal environments where the limited scale of space can fulfill boundless aspirations for a better life.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate a high level of creativity and practicality, acknowledging the skill and dedication of designers who produce work that positively influences industry standards. Winning designs are distinguished by their professional execution, innovative use of materials and technology, and ability to enhance people's lives and well-being. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel of design professionals, interior industry professionals, journalists, and academics, ensuring that awarded designs meet pre-established evaluation criteria.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a prestigious international competition that promotes excellence in design and innovation within the interior design industry. Welcoming a diverse range of participants, from visionaries and leading agencies to innovative companies and influential brands, the award provides a platform to showcase creativity, gain recognition, and advance the interior design field. The A' Design Award, now in its 16th year, is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, recognizing and celebrating remarkable achievements that positively impact the global community.

