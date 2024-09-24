EQS-News: Marinomed Biotech AG / Key word(s): Study results

Marinomed Biotech AG reports positive clinical results for unique Carragelose eye drops

Marinomeds new Carragelose eye drops improve dry eye-related symptoms in patients with mild to moderate dry eye syndrome by remarkable 54%

Product was well tolerated by patients and ocular surface disease index (OSDI) was significantly reduced Eye drops hold valid Medical Device Directive (MDD) certificate and are in transition phase for the new Medical Device Regulation (MDR) – launch preparations for 2024 Korneuburg, Austria, 24. September 2024 – Marinomed Biotech AG (VSE:MARI) reports positive clinical data for the new moisturizing Carragelose-containing eye drops. The eye drops are part of the recent Carragelose portfolio expansion from viral respiratory infections to targeting allergy and dry eyes. The clinical study conducted in Spain investigated for the first time the lubricating and hydrating effectiveness of Carragelose eye drops in patients affected by mild to moderate dry eye syndrome. 28 Patients were exposed to adverse environmental conditions (23°C, 10% relative humidity and airflow) to challenge dry eye symptoms. Treatment was started after the first challenge and lasted 28 days with a dose of one drop per eye, three times daily. After this treatment period, the patients were again exposed to adverse conditions and the effectiveness of the eye drops were assessed compared to the first challenge. The primary endpoint of the study was the improvement of dry eye-related symptoms such as foreign body sensation, burning or stinging, itching, pain, sticky feeling, sensitivity to light or blurred vision. The results of the study show that treatment with Carragelose eye drops for four weeks significantly improves dry eye-related symptoms by 54%. Next to excellent tolerability, patients also reported a significant improvement in Ocular Surface Disease Index (OSDI). Strongest effects were seen on pain and blurred vision. Eva Prieschl-Grassauer, CSO of Marinomed , says:“The clinical data further confirm our knowledge of Carragelose. It adds a moisturizing and protective layer to epithelial surfaces such as eyes, nose or throat. After demonstrating the effectiveness of Carragelose in blocking viruses and allergens with extensive clinical and in-vitro data, this new study is the first clinical validation of the lubricating properties of Carragelose. The obtained results are quite impressive and confirm that this compound is applicable to a wide range of indications. Together with an outstanding safety profile and other key benefits, Carragelose is an ideal compound for providing relief for dry eyes. Introducing the Carragelose eye drops to our product range is a logical addition and complements our recent portfolio expansion together with the new allergy product.” The patent-protected medical device product is certified under MDD and is already in the transition phase for the new MDR coming into effect in 2028. A first partnership for Austria is in place with the launch envisaged still for 2024. Marinomed has started a business development process to identify further partners, expecting first revenues in the near to medium term. About Carragelose® Carragelose® is a sulfated polymer from red seaweed and a unique, broadly active virus- and allergen-blocking compound. It is known as a gentle, effective, and safe prevention and treatment of various viral respiratory infections. Several clinical and preclinical studies have shown that Carragelose® forms a protective layer on the mucosa that prevents viruses from infecting cells. Laboratory and clinical data have demonstrated that Carragelose® can also inhibit the spreading of SARS-CoV-2.[1] ,[2] Marinomed is the holder of the IP rights and has licensed Carragelose® for marketing in Europe, North America, Australia, and parts of Asia and Latin America. Marinomed's portfolio of Carragelose®-containing nasal sprays and oral products can be accessed at , scientific publications on Carragelose® at . About Marinomed Biotech AG Marinomed Biotech AG is an Austrian, science-based biotech company with a growing development pipeline and globally marketed therapeutics. The Company develops innovative patent-protected products in the therapeutic areas immunology and virology based on the platform Marinosolv® and the virus-blocking activity of Carragelose®. The Marinosolv® technology improves the solubility and bioavailability of hardly soluble compounds and is used to develop new therapeutics for autoreactive immune disorders. The virology segment includes Carragelose®-based over-the-counter (OTC) products to prevent and treat respiratory viral infections that are partnered in more than 40 countries. The Company is headquartered in Korneuburg, Austria, and is listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange (VSE:MARI). For further information, please visit: . For further inquiries contact: Marinomed Biotech AG

