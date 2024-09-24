The Nordex Group To Supply 41 Turbines For 148 MW Wind Farm In Poland  

EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

The Nordex Group to 41 turbines for 148 MW wind in Poland

24.09.2024 / 08:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

An additional planned expansion of the wind farm with a further 12 wind turbines will take the project to a total of 190.8 MW

Hamburg, 24 September 2024. The Nordex Group has received an order for the supply and installation of turbines for the Miejska Górka wind farm in Poland. The Group will supply 41 N117/3600 turbines totalling 147.6 MW from the end of 2025 for one of the biggest wind farms in the country. The order also includes a Premium Service contract for the turbines over a period of 30 years. The Miejska Górka wind farm will be built in the Greater Poland Voivodeship. The Nordex Group will supply the N117/3600 turbines on tubular steel towers with hub heights of 134 metres; the wind farm is scheduled to go into operation at the beginning of 2027. The Miejska Górka project was developed by the international project developer and operator VSB, headquartered in Dresden, Germany. VSB, majority owned by Partners Group, has sold the wind farm project to Tauron Zielona Energia S.A., the second largest energy company in Poland. VSB is responsible for the infrastructure work, which is due to begin in 2025, as well as for an expansion of the wind farm with an additional 12 wind turbines, taking the total number from 41 to 53 and to a total project size of 190.8 MW. "The Nordex Group is once again making significant strides in increasing its market share in Poland with the initial installation of 41 turbines, followed by a planned additional extension of a further 12 N117/3600 turbines for one of the biggest wind farms in the region to date. This order showcases the suitability of our N117 for the Polish market, and we are grateful to VSB for giving us the opportunity to again work together on this landmark project,” says Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group.

The VSB Group – a profile VSB, headquartered in Dresden, is one of Europe's leading vertically integrated developers in the field of renewable energy. Its core business is the project development of onshore wind, photovoltaic and battery projects, their operational management, and the operation of its parks as a growing independent power producer. VSB is present in six European countries and has a pipeline of more than 16 GW. Since 1996, VSB has installed more than 750 wind energy and photovoltaic installations with over 1.7 GW of installed capacity. VSB also provides service operations for a portfolio of over 2 GW. Alongside its affiliated companies, the Group employs over 500 people. The Nordex Group - a profile The Group has installed more than 52 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets in its corporate history and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 6.5 billion in 2023. The Company currently has more than 10,200 employees, and the Group's manufacturing network includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India, USA and Mexico. Nordex' product portfolio is currently focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6 MW+ classes that are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited space availability and regions with constrained grid capacity. Contact person for press:

Nordex SE

Felix Losada

Telephone: +49 (0) 40 30030 1141

E-mail: ... Contact for investor inquiries:

Nordex SE

Anja Siehler

Phone: +49 162 3515 334

E-mail: ...



24.09.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Nordex SE Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50 18059 Rostock Germany Phone: +49 381 6663 3300 Fax: +49 381 6663 3339 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A0D6554 WKN: A0D655 Indices: MDAX, TecDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1993779



End of News EQS News Service