EQS-News: Energiekontor AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Energiekontor and Salzgitter Flachstahl conclude PPAs for two solar park projects in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania

24.09.2024 / 08:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Energiekontor and Salzgitter Flachstahl conclude PPAs for two solar park projects in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania Bremen/Salzgitter, 24 September 2024 – Energiekontor AG (“Energiekontor”), one of Germany's leading project developers and operators of wind and solar parks based in Bremen and listed in the General Standard, and Salzgitter Flachstahl GmbH have concluded their first long-term power supply contracts for two solar park projects in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.

According to the plans, Energiekontor will add the two projects to its own portfolio after commissioning. The projects recently became ready for construction.



Energiekontor received building permits for the two solar park projects in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania in the 2023 financial year, with both recently reaching financial closing. Construction work can begin now that the projects have been credit-validated. Two solar parks with a total generation capacity of around 113 megawatt peak are to be built at the sites. Commissioning is currently planned for mid-2026. Against this backdrop, Energiekontor and Salzgitter Flachstahl GmbH have concluded initial long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) over 15 years for both projects. Once the plants are commissioned, Energiekontor will supply Salzgitter Flachstahl GmbH with more than 120 gigawatt hours of green electricity a year – enough to save almost 84,000 tonnes of CO2 a year in purely mathematical terms. The contracts concluded in cooperation with Pexapark for the long-term provision of renewably generated power ensure a high level of planning security on both sides. The energy partnership also supports the decarbonisation of heavy industry in Germany, which is a key sector for achieving climate targets. Through its SALCOS® (Salzgitter Low CO2 Steelmaking) transformation programme, the Salzgitter Group has taken a major step towards climate-neutral steel production. As part of the plans, green electricity will be used in the production of hydrogen. The hydrogen produced will then replace the coal used in the conventional blast furnace process. Instead of CO2, water is emitted, which can be fed back into the process. Overall, the Salzgitter Group aims to reduce its CO2 emissions by 95 percent. “We are proud to be able to contribute to the industrial transformation in Germany by supplying our electricity from renewable energies,” says Peter Szabo, CEO of Energiekontor AG.“Strong partnerships like the one between Salzgitter Flachstahl GmbH, which is one of the leading manufacturers of high-quality steel products, and us, an independent energy supplier, make the energy transition possible in the first place. At the same time, the realisation and technological diversification of our own project pipeline is gaining further momentum, free of state subsidies – an important aim for us.” Ralph Schaper, Head of Energy Management at Salzgitter Flachstahl GmbH, adds:“With the conclusion of these two photovoltaic PPAs, we have taken another great step towards securing our targeted green electricity portfolio in the long term and diversifying our suppliers. The contract negotiations with Energiekontor give reason to hope for a cooperative partnership over the next 15 years. In addition to competitive terms, this is another very important point in view of the highly volatile market environment and increasingly scarce human resources.” About Energiekontor AG For over 30 years, Energiekontor has stood for a solid business policy and extensive experience in renewable energies. Founded in Bremerhaven, Germany, in 1990, the company is among the pioneers in its industry and is now one of Germany's leading project developers. Its core business ranges from the planning and construction to the operational management of wind and solar parks in Germany and abroad. In addition, Energiekontor operates 38 wind and solar parks with a nominal power of more than 380 megawatts in its own portfolio. More than 100 megawatts, which are also earmarked for the Group's own portfolio, are currently under construction.

Energiekontor also plays a pioneering role in economic terms and aims to realise the first wind and solar parks in all target markets at market prices as quickly as possible, independently of state subsidies. Along with its headquarters in Bremen, Germany, Energiekontor has offices in Bremerhaven, Hagen im Bremischen, Aachen, Augsburg, Berlin, Berlin-Spandau, Potsdam and Hildesheim. The company also has branch offices in England, Scotland, Portugal, France and the United States. Since being established, Energiekontor has a proud track record of realising more than 160 wind and solar park projects with a total generation capacity of around 1.4 gigawatts. This corresponds to an investment volume of more than 2.0 billion euros. The significantly expanded project pipeline in the first half of 2024 (11.0 gigawatts excluding US project rights) shows the future growth potential and the possible contribution that Energiekontor can make to expanding renewable energies. Energiekontor AG (WKN 531350/ISIN DE0005313506/General Standard) is listed in the SDAX and the TecDAX of the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt and can be traded on all German stock markets. Contact Julia Pschribülla

Head of Investor & Public Relations

Phone: +49 (0)421-3304-126



Kathrin Mateoschus

Investor & Public Relations Manager

Phone: +49 (0)421-3304-297 Email for investor relations matters: ...

Email for press matters: ... Energiekontor AG

Mary-Somerville-Strasse 5

28359 Bremen

Germany Phone: +49 (0)421-3304-0

Fax: +49 (0)421-3304-444

Email: ...

Web: About Salzgitter AG

Salzgitter AG ranks as one of Germany's leading steel and technology groups. As a pioneer in the circular economy, we focus on sustainable innovation and on transforming products and processes in the business units of Steel Production, Steel Processing, Trading and Technology. With our“Salzgitter AG 2030" strategy and anchored in the principle of“Pioneering for Circular Solutions”, we are setting new benchmarks in the industry. Our aspirations are realized through strong initiatives and programs such as SALCOS® - Salzgitter Low CO2 Steelmaking. Through partnerships and in networks, we are actively driving the process of development towards a circular economy. With around 25,000 employees worldwide at 160 national and international subsidiaries and associate companies, we live up to our global aims for growth, profitability and our pioneering position. In the financial year 2023, we generated external sales of around 11 billion euros, with a crude steel capacity of 7 million tons. More information is available at: Contact Thorsten Möllmann

Head of Comunication & Brand

Phone: +49 (0)5341-21-2300

Email: ...

Web:

Olaf Reinecke

Press Spokesperson

Phone: +49 (0)5341-21-5350

Email: ...

Web:

24.09.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Energiekontor AG Mary-Somerville-Straße 5 28359 Bremen Germany Phone: 04 21/33 04-126 Fax: 04 21/33 04-4 44 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE0005313506 WKN: 531350 Indices: SDAX, TecDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1990827



End of News EQS News Service