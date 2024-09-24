François Garaude Secures Two 2024 Business Worldwide Magazine CEO Awards For Innovation And Growth Strategy

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LONDON, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The visionary founder and leader of Garaude has been named twice in the 2024 Business Worldwide CEO Awards. François Garaude was named ' Most Innovative CEO in the Coloured Gemstones ' & ' Growth Strategy CEO of the Year - France'

A Paris-based leader in the gemstone industry, Garaude is renowned for its exceptional craftsmanship and unwavering commitment to ethical sourcing. With François Garaude at the helm, the company has set new standards in the trade of coloured gemstones, blending innovation with a deep respect for the art and ethics of the industry.

François Garaude's journey into the gemstone world began over four decades ago in Bahia, Brazil, where a chance encounter with an emerald ignited his passion for gemstones. This pivotal moment set the course for a career that would take him to the gemstone-rich regions of Sri Lanka, Burma, and Colombia. In Mandalay, Myanmar, Garaude discovered a treasure trove of rubies, sapphires, and jade, which had yet to be fully appreciated in Europe. His keen eye for quality and authenticity led him to introduce these unique gems to the global market, reshaping the industry and establishing Garaude as a name synonymous with excellence.

Garaude has always been ahead of its time in advocating for transparency and ethical practices in the gemstone industry. Long before these principles became widespread, Garaude pioneered the concept of traceability, ensuring that every gemstone's journey from mine to market was documented and ethical. This commitment to responsible sourcing earned the company recognition as one of Les Échos magazine's top 65 Champions of Growth in 2024, with a remarkable 280% growth from 2019 to 2022.

In 2016, Garaude expanded its global footprint by opening an office in Bangkok, a strategic move that positioned the company at the heart of the international gemstone trade. This expansion was followed by the establishment of a New York office in 2023, further solidifying Garaude's influence in the industry. A highlight of Garaude's craftsmanship was the cutting of the Estrela de Fura, the world's largest gem-quality ruby, in 2023. This 55.22-carat masterpiece, discovered in Mozambique, was sold for a record-breaking $34.8 million at Sotheby's, setting new benchmarks for transparency and quality.

François Garaude's vision for the future is clear: to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation while maintaining the highest ethical standards. His work has not only enriched the world of high jewellery but has also left a lasting legacy of positive impact. Through his leadership, Garaude demonstrates that luxury and responsibility can coexist, setting a standard that resonates across the global gemstone industry. For more information, visit

Garaude's website .

