CDPQ Acquires 25% Of UK's First Hydro Company From Brookfield

in a critical national infrastructure providing 76% of the United Kingdom's total pumped hydro storage capacity

CDPQ, a global investment group, today announced it has entered into an agreement with Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM ) (TSX: BAM) and its institutional partners, including its listed affiliate Brookfield (NYSE: BEP ) (NYSE: BEPC ) (TSX: BEP) (TSX: BEPC) (together "Brookfield"), to acquire its 25% stake in First Hydro Company, a critical electricity generation and storage facility in the United Kingdom. Engie is the majority shareholder who owns the remaining 75% of the company.

Responsible for the management and operation of two power plants at Dinorwig and Ffestiniog in the Snowdonia region of Wales, First Hydro offers a capacity of more than 2,000 MW, representing 76% of the total pumped hydro storage in the United Kingdom, making it a critical infrastructure to face the country's increasing needs of grid flexibility and stability.

"First Hydro is playing a critical role in helping the United Kingdom manage its national electricity system and meet its net zero commitment by providing renewable electricity and storage capabilities," said Emmanuel Jaclot, CDPQ's Executive Vice-President and Head of Infrastructure. "This investment marks CDPQ's first foray into pumped hydro storage, and we are delighted to join forces with Engie, a longstanding partner for CDPQ and a world leader in the energy sector."

"We are pleased to have supported First Hydro throughout our ownership period including securing its long-term future through active management of the business. First Hydro will continue to provide considerable renewable power to the U.K. long into the future," said Ignacio Gomez-Acebo, Managing Director at Brookfield.

Financial close is expected by end of 2024, subject to customary closing conditions and relevant consents and approval.

