Bitget Wallet Outlines Roadmap In TOKEN2049: Simplifying Web3 For The Next Billion Users

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VICTORIA, Seychelles, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , a leading Web3 non-custodial wallet, presented a vision centered around bringing blockchain to everyday users during TOKEN2049 in Singapore. Alongside engaging with the community at the TOKEN2049 conference, Bitget Wallet actively participated in various partner events to further discussions around Web3 innovation. Alvin Kan, COO at Bitget Wallet, shared the company's strategy to make Web3 accessible by simplifying user experiences and integrating blockchain into daily life. "The next billion Web3 users will come from seamless, user-friendly experiences that erase the lines between Web2 and Web3," he stated. Bitget Wallet's growth underscores this vision, with the platform recently surpassing 30 million users worldwide and becoming the most downloaded Web3 wallet app globally, according to App Store and Google Play data.



Bridging Web2 and Web3 with Simplified Payments

Kan outlined Bitget Wallet's plans to break down barriers between Web2 and Web3, starting with payments. In a fireside chat titled "Defining Payment" alongside leaders from Solana Foundation, Fireblocks, and DCS Card Centre, Kan revealed Bitget Wallet's development of a Web3 payment solution with keyless access and cross-chain functionality, aiming to make crypto payments as intuitive as traditional ones. Bitget Wallet also plans to launch a crypto-to-fiat solution, enabling users to seamlessly convert and spend crypto on daily transactions while retaining full control over their assets in a self-custodial wallet.

Redefining Gaming in the TON Ecosystem

At the TON Open Art panel, Kan discussed Web3 gaming's evolution with TON Foundation and other projects, highlighting Bitget Wallet's involvement in the TON ecosystem. He pointed to gaming projects on TON are shifting from single-game models to robust ecosystems designed for long-term user engagement. Kan emphasized that future Web3 gaming will incorporate more long-term incentive mechanisms to ensure continuous participation, moving away from short-lived promotions like airdrops. He also stressed the growing role of social elements in gaming, particularly in Telegram mini-games that leverage the platform's vast user base. "The next wave of Web3 gaming will integrate social aspects, making games within Telegram deeply immersive," Kan noted.

Fueling Web3 Ecosystem Growth

At the Morph Consumer Day panel, Kan highlighted that consumer adoption of blockchain technology is the final unlock for Web3's mass adoption, and real-life use cases will be the focus as more Web2 institutions coming into the space. Kan highlighted that Bitget Wallet has already partnered with over 100 mainnets, including major networks like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Base, and TON. These collaborations are part of Bitget Wallet's broader strategy to create a long-term ecosystem by offering seamless user experiences and robust reward mechanisms, driving more decentralized applications (DApps) to mainstream user. Kan said: "Our focus is on empowering our partners, creating seamless user experience and developing long-term incentive structures to keep users engaged within the Web3 ecosystem."

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet stands as one of the world's leading non-custodial Web3 wallets and decentralized ecosystem platform. With the Bitget Onchain Layer, the wallet is well-poised to develop a burgeoning DeFi ecosystem through co-creation and strategic incubation. Aside from a powerful Swap function, Bitget Wallet also offers multi-chain asset management, smart money insights, a native Launchpad, Inscriptions Center, and an Earning Center. Supporting over 100 major blockchains, 250,000+ tokens, and a wide array of DApps, Bitget Wallet is your top wallet for asset discovery and Web3 exploration.

