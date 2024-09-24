Surgical Robots Market Report 2024-2032: Focus On Orthopaedic Surgery, Laparoscopy, Gynaecological Surgery, Cardiovascular, Neurosurgery, Urology
Date
9/24/2024 4:16:35 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Surgical Robots market Report by Area of Surgery (Orthopaedic Surgery, Laparoscopy, Gynaecological Surgery, Cardiovascular, Neurosurgery, Urology, Other Areas of Surgery), Component (Accessory, Service, Surgical System), Countries and Company Analysis, 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Surgical Robots Market is set to surpass US$ 11.85 billion by 2032, rising from US$ 7.05 billion in 2023. It will grow at a CAGR of 5.95% during 2024 to 2032, driven by technological advancements in robotic-assisted surgery and increasing adoption worldwide.
Surgical robots are adopted in numerous specialties including urologic surgery, gynecologic surgery, orthopedic surgery, and general surgery. In urology surgery besides the surgeon, robots help in the prostatectomy operations where body components are differentiated with more precision avoiding damages. Laparoscopes are used by gynecologists on operations such as hysterectomies because they reduce the amount of scarring that occurs and the time taken to patch up. Orthopedic surgeons use robots in joint replacement surgery in order to provide a superior surgical result and precise alignment of the implants.
Technological Advancements
New technologies such as robotics, artificial intelligence, and miniaturization have profoundly impacted the field of surgery. The use of these technologies makes it possible to be more tentative, flexible, and improved maneuverability within the context of narrow human body environment. In surgery, real-time imaging, 3D visualizations, and robotic arms are used with the ability to maneuver as delicate as required without bringing a lot of aggression into the play. This makes the surgical robots to be in demand since the advancement in the technologies enhances the surgical operations by minimizing operations complications and shortening the recovery period.
Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgeries
Higher adoption of minimally invasive surgeries amplifies the growth of the surgical robot in the different specialties. These technologies use considerably less pain in the attempts following the operation, have speedier recovery, and shorter periods of hospitalization in general, which change modern medical facilities by enhancing person results and recuperating experiences.
Increasing Aging Population and Chronic Diseases
The growth in the elderly population across the world coupled with the prevalence of ailments that require complex and effective treatments fuels the need for enhanced techniques in medicine. This demand is met by surgical robots since they provide solutions for highly specialized surgeries common with elderly patients with cultivating diseases. It enables the surgeons to avert some difficulties in a better way to provide safer surgical operations and enhanced results for cancer patients, cardiovascular disorders, and orthopedic problems. Consequently, demographic factors and diseases' distributions help in explaining the infinite growth in surgical robot demands.
Asia Pacific Surgical Robots Market
The Asia Pacific surgical robots market is growing at a faster pace due to the ongoing technological improvements, the growth in the overall health care spending, and integration of minimal invasive surgeries in Asia Pacific. This expansion is promote by countries of Asia such as Japan, south Korea, China and India.
China contributes to the largest share owning to the large population base and growing healthcare facilities. The government launched healthcare reforms aimed at enhancing patients' access to high-quality medical services; due to such measures, the demand for surgical robots is growing in large cities and advanced healthcare facilities.
Japan has well-developed healthcare that plays emphasis on the usage of technology than any other country in the world. The country has invested huge capital in robotic surgery platforms occasioned by the increased need for precision and efficiency in processes such as surgeries.
Such industries as electronics and robotics have developed and thrived in South Korea, which has dictated a strong surge into the use of surgical robots. The demand for robotic systems is rising in the country's hospitals to perform several operations, thus driving the market.
Surgical robots are gradually being demanded in India because of the increasing middle-income population group, people's awareness of health care, and investment in health care facilities. The adoption is most prominent in the metropolitan areas where hospitals have continued to upgrade their health facilities to cater for the increasing health demands.
The overall surgical robot market in the Asia Pacific area is highly dynamic to exhibit various growth tendencies affected by the economic and demographic changes, healthcare reforms, and developments and affect in various countries.
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 200
| Forecast Period
| 2023 - 2032
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
| $7.05 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
| $11.85 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 5.9%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Company Analysis: Overviews, Recent Developments & Strategies, Product Portfolio & Product Launches, Revenue
Intuitive Surgical Inc. Stryker Corporation Johnson & Johnson Renishaw PLC Accuray Incorporated Titan Medical Inc. Medtronic PLC Smith & Nephew PLC Zimmer Biomet
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamic
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.2 Challenges
5. Global Surgical Robots Market
6. Global Surgical Robots Market Share Analysis
6.1 By Component
6.2 By Area of Surgery
6.3 By Country
7. Component - Global Surgical Robots Market
7.1 Surgical System
7.2 Accessory
7.3 Service
8. Area of Surgery - Global Surgical Robots Market
8.1 Gynecological Surgery
8.2 Cardiovascular
8.3 Neurosurgery
8.4 Orthopedic Surgery
8.5 Laparoscopy
8.6 Urology
8.7 Other Areas of Surgery
9. Country - Global Surgical Robots Market
9.1 North America
9.1.1 United States
9.1.2 Canada
9.2 Europe
9.2.1 France
9.2.2 Germany
9.2.3 Italy
9.2.4 Spain
9.2.5 United Kingdom
9.2.6 Belgium
9.2.7 Netherlands
9.2.8 Turkey
9.3 Asia Pacific
9.3.1 China
9.3.2 Japan
9.3.3 India
9.3.4 Australia
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 Thailand
9.3.7 Malaysia
9.3.8 Indonesia
9.3.9 New Zealand
9.4 Latin America
9.4.1 Brazil
9.4.2 Mexico
9.4.3 Argentina
9.5 Middle East & Africa
9.5.1 South Africa
9.5.2 Saudi Arabia
9.5.3 United Arab Emirates
10. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
10.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers
10.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
10.3 Degree of Competition
10.4 Threat of New Entrants
10.5 Threat of Substitutes
11. SWOT Analysis
11.1 Strength
11.2 Weakness
11.3 Opportunity
11.4 Threats
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data.
