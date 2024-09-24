MDA Training Launches Innovative Treasure Hunt App For Insurance Market Orientation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, UNITED KINGDOM, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- MDA Training , a leading provider of corporate training solutions, today announced the launch of its Insurance Orientation Treasure Hunt app, designed to immerse early careers in the fast-paced world of the London insurance market. This interactive learning tool combines gamification with real-world context to help new recruits familiarise themselves with key locations, market data, and the history of the London insurance industry.

The app was recently piloted for one of the biggest insurance companies in the UK and was met with overwhelming success. Graduates and new starters raved about the experience, while the organisation praised the app for its ability to engage new joiners and provide a fun, dynamic introduction to the industry. The event has already sparked significant interest, and MDA Training is in discussions with several other insurance firms eager to bring this immersive learning experience to their own teams.

“If you saw 30 grads running around the market today... Sorry, that was our fault!” says Stuart Hope, a Trainer at MDA Training.

The app, tailored for graduate onboarding programmes, uses a mixture of photo-based and text-based questions to challenge users on their knowledge of market offices, historical facts, and industry statistics, all while navigating the iconic London Market. The game doesn't stop there: surprise bonus challenges are broadcast in real-time to add excitement and test participants' ability to think quickly and navigate back to key locations under pressure.

Stuart added,“We even broadcast surprise bonus challenges part way through to spice things up and see how quickly they could navigate back to a certain point. I'm just sorry to any of the tourists who got scared when a dozen grads sprinted through Leadenhall towards me for some bonus points!”

The gamified approach has already proven to be a hit. Paul Hewett, Director at MDA Training, noted,“Love it. It is great to see an energiser and team builder that puts a new joiner firmly into the context of the insurance market-historically and geographically. Great fun, too. Gamification at its best.”

MDA Training's Insurance Orientation Treasure Hunt app represents the company's ongoing commitment to creating experiential learning experiences that engage participants while reinforcing key business knowledge. Following the success of the recent pilot, MDA Training is already in talks with several other insurance firms looking to implement the app in their own new hire programmes.

About us: MDA Training has been at the forefront of corporate training for over four decades, offering an unmatched range of learning solutions. From interactive workshops and business simulations to innovative digital experiences, MDA Training delivers high-impact programmes that align with business goals.

Our talented team includes experienced facilitators, learning designers, and technologists, all working together to create bespoke training solutions that truly reflect the needs of our clients. As genuine partners, we bring creativity, energy, and a deep commitment to ensuring that each client experience is as unique as it is impactful.

If you're an organisation or training firm looking to explore our experiential learning solutions for the insurance or any other industry, feel free to reach out. We're happy to arrange a chat with our expert team for a personalised demo tailored to your training needs. Our digital simulations, powered by data-driven tools and generative AI, revolutionise digital learning with an engaging, scenario-based approach, offering dynamic gamified experiences.

