Kabul Residents Hail Efforts To Ease Traffic Jams

KABUL (Pajhwok): A number of Kabul residents are pleased with what they call a noticeable reduction in traffic congestion, as the municipality implements a plan to organise street stalls over the next two and a half years.

They say traffic congestion has been a significant challenge, and attribute improvements to the better enforcement of driving rules, removal of obstacles, gathering of peddlers and installation of traffic signals.

Parwaiz, a driver on the Maidan Shahr route, said:“Currently, the congestion has decreased. Roads that were previously closed are now open and traffic movement has improved.”

He acknowledged delays at key intersections, particularly at the Baraki intersection which had been notorious for congestion, had been reduced considerably.

Mohammad Numan Mozafari, another Kabul resident, said while the removal of peddlers posed some challenges, it facilitated quicker travel for those in urgent situations.

He emphasised on the importance of compliance with traffic rules, noting the past chaos, including road blockades for VIPs, was no longer a common occurrence.

Rahimullah, another inhabitant, hoped that ongoing road construction and widening efforts would further improve traffic discipline.

He highlighted the issue of unauthorised checkpoints that previously led to traffic congestions.

Masoud, a driver on the Qala-i-Fatullah route, also welcomed moving hawkers off the streets. At the same time, he also called for improved job opportunities for the affected individuals.

Niamatullah Barakzai, cultural advisor to the Kabul Municipality, said they were proceeding according to the city plan.

He confirmed efforts to relocate such sellers had been made across the city and stressed the importance of public cooperation to enhance urban order.

