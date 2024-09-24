Bihar Govt Set To Begin Process For Recruiting 6,421 School Assistants

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Sep 24 (IANS) The Bihar Education Department is set to release a notification for the recruitment of 6,421 school assistants in higher secondary schools.

According to an official statement, preparations for this recruitment have been finalised and submitted to the Accountant General of Bihar.

The newly appointed school assistants will receive a fixed monthly salary of Rs 16,500, with an annual increment of Rs 500. These positions have been created by replacing clerical and assistant roles in nationalised secondary, higher secondary, and project across Bihar.

The Bihar Education Department has provided detailed information to the Accountant General regarding the distribution of school assistant posts across various districts. The District Education Officers (DEOs) will identify these posts on a school-by-school basis and relay the information to the relevant planning units.

A total of 210 posts of school assistants have been created in the capital Patna, whereas 149 posts have been created in Nalanda, 147 in Bhojpur, 88 in Buxar, 166 in Rohtas, 121 in Kaimur, 258 in Gaya, 59 in Jehanabad, 33 posts have been created in Arwal.

Apart from this, 142 posted have been created in Nawada, 140 in Aurangabad, 305 in Muzaffarpur, 184 in Sitamarhi, 44 in Sheohar, 232 in Vaishali, 341 in East Champaran, 277 in West Champaran, 240 in Saran, 226 in Siwan, 158 in Gopalganj, 268 in Darbhanga, 296 in Madhubani, 318 in Samastipur, 121 in Saharsa, 144 in Supaul, 131 in Madhepura, 208 in Purnia, 186 in Araria, 117 in Kishanganj, 202 in Katihar, 174 in Bhagalpur, 130 in Banka, 65 in Munger, 36 in Sheikhpura, 75 in Lakhisarai, 130 in Jamui, 96 posts in Khagaria and 177 in Begusarai.

The recruitment of 6,421 school assistants by the Bihar Education Department is part of a major push by the Nitish Kumar government ahead of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections to address the opposition's charge of growing unemployment in the state.

The move is seen as a strategic step to strengthen the party's position by addressing employment needs in the education sector. These school assistant posts are specifically for non-teaching candidates.

In addition to this, the Education Department is planning to conduct Teachers Recruitment Examination 4 in the coming months, further expanding employment opportunities within the education system.