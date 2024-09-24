MUDA Case: Will Talk Later, Says K'taka CM Siddaramaiah As Petitioners Celebrate

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Sep 24 (IANS) Chief Siddaramaiah while reacting to the High Court's quashing of his writ petition challenging Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's decision to allow prosecution against him in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam, said on Tuesday that he will talk about it later.

Petitioners in the case -- Snehamayi Krishna, T.J. Abraham and Pradeep Kumar -- welcomed the decision and stated that the verdict "upheld the truth".

Snehamayi Krishna said it was a historic decision by the Karnataka High Court. "We had submitted meticulous documentation against CM Siddaramaiah. No matter whatever the personal statements made in this regard, documents will reveal that all decisions taken in the MUDA case in favour of his family were done while he was in power. In case of an adverse verdict as well, I was confident of getting justice in the Supreme Court as we have all documents pertaining to the MUDA case and involvement of CM Siddaramaiah."

"This verdict is a lesson to those politicians who think they can do anything while in power," he stated.

Social activist and another petitioner T. J. Abraham said the High Court had given its verdict as per the facts and presentations made to the court against CM Siddaramaiah.

Pradeep Kumar, another petitioner stated that the complaint was lodged by him with the Lokayukta first and then to the Governor's office as the MUDA charges against CM Siddaramaiah were made a year ago.

The court had heard arguments in the case for 30 to 32 hours and it was proved in the public domain that corruption had taken place, he stated.

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday quashed the writ petition filed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah questioning the prosecution order given by the Governor in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case.

The bench headed by Justice M. Nagaprasanna passed the order upholding Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's decision.

The bench stated that the private complainants can seek consent for the prosecution, and the bench has also underlined that the move to seek permission for consent under Section 17(A) is appropriate.

The bench also stated that the Governor's action in this regard is correct.

The development is likely to create ripples in the state politics.

Ahead of the Karnataka High Court verdict, security was beefed up around Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's residence here. The Bengaluru Police deputed two platoons of the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) at the CM's residence.

The police have been directed to be on high alert to avert any untoward incidents, said officials.

Now, that the verdict has gone against CM Siddaramaiah, the lower court will initiate legal proceedings such as filing of FIR against him in the MUDA case. This will lead to further pressure on the Chief Minister to tender his resignation.

Sources confirmed that CM Siddaramaiah will now approach the Supreme Court to challenge the High Court order against him.