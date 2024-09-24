G7 Warns Of Potential Broader Regional Conflict As Middle East Tensions Escalate
9/24/2024 4:10:11 AM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) have warned that escalating tensions in the Middle East could lead to a broader regional conflict that no country would gain from.
Actions and counter-reactions risk magnifying this dangerous spiral of violence and dragging the entire Middle East into a broader regional conflict with unimaginable consequences, the G7 foreign ministers said in a statement after meeting on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, coinciding with intensified Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon.
They called for a stop to the current destructive cycle.
On Monday, Israeli warplanes launched hundreds of airstrikes on areas in southern and eastern Lebanon, leaving 492 dead including 35 children and 58 women and 1,645 injured, according to Lebanon's Ministry of Health.
