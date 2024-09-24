Prime Minister Sends Congratulations To His Counterpart In Guinea-Bissau

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) HE Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani sent on Tuesday a cable of Congratulations to Prime Minister of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau Rui Duarte Barros on the anniversary of his country's Independence Day.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.