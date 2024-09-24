US President Affirms Working To De-Escalate Tensions In Lebanon

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) US President Joe Biden affirmed the need to work to reduce the escalation in Lebanon, which has been subjected to violent raids by Israeli aircraft since Monday morning, leaving hundreds of so far.

Biden told reporters at the White House that he had received a briefing on developments in Lebanon. "My team is in constant contact with their counterparts, and were working to de-escalate in a way that allows people to return to their home safely," he said.

On the other hand, the White House stressed that finding a solution to the conflict on both sides of the Blue Line border between Lebanon and the occupied Palestinian territories quickly and through diplomatic means is in the interest of all parties.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters: "We are concerned about the tension and afraid and concerned about potential escalation. We have said that in the Middle East, we've been very clear and we've also said that the way to move forward is a diplomatic resolution," adding that they continue to believe that it is achievable and urgent.

The Lebanese Ministry of Public Health announced that the death toll from the Israeli aggression on southern and eastern Lebanon has risen to 492, including 35 children and 58 women, with 1,645 injured.

MENAFN24092024000067011011ID1108707575